414 Tibetans tested Covid positive in past week as India expects current wave to peak early February

(TibetanReview.net, Jan28’22) – As India expects a dip in Covid-19 cases in early February with cases currently seen to be plateauing in some states but rising in others and the infections seen to be dominated around 75% by the Omicron variant, a total of 414 Tibetans in the Subcontinent have tested positive in the last one week, according to the Covid taskforce of the Central Tibetan Administration at its 96th weekly briefing on Jan 28.

The taskforce has said the above positive cases were detected from testing 1005 Tibetans in India and Nepal, a positivity rate of 41.19%.

With this, the cumulative total of reported Covid-19 cases in the Indian Subcontinent has reached 8377, of which 7677 have recovered while 537 are active. A total of 163 have died, including one during the past one week.

In India, the pandemic is now entering a stage where normal activities can resume with relatively small and not very difficult precautions, the indianexpress.com Jan 28 cited, Dr Anurag Agrawal, director of Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, as saying.

Agarwal, who is the chair and only Indian member of the World Health Organisation’s Technical Advisory Group on Sars-CoV-2 Virus Evolution, has said the third wave had most likely peaked in several big cities, and was likely to plateau very soon at the national level as well.

“My impression is that by early February, the true peak and decline would start for the whole of India,” he has said.

India this morning reported 251,209 new cases and 627 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking their totals to 4,06,22,709 and 492,327 (1.21% of the total) respectively.

A total of 38,024,771 (93.6%) have recovered while 2,105,611 (5.18%) are active.

The daily positivity rate is 15.88% and the weekly 17.47%.