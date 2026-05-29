Top US official on Tibetan issues leads congratulations to exile Tibetan leader on his re-election

(TibetanReview.net, May29’26) – China may say the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is illegal – under its colonial laws, of course – and not recognised by any government; but a number of government leaders and lawmakers as well as others from across the free world have offered their congratulations on the re-election of Mr Penpa Tsering as its Sikyong (executive head) in recent days and vowed continued support for the Tibetan issue.

Secretary Rubio announced the appointment of Mr Riley M Barnes, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Riley Barnes, congratulated Sikyong Penpa Tsering on May 28, following the latter’s inauguration the day before.

Barnes, whose appointment as the US Special Coordinator on Tibetan issues under the second Donald Trump Administration, was announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Feb 17, on eve of Tibetan New Year (Losar), has expressed Washington’s commitment to engage with Tibetan leaders in their support.

“Congratulations to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Tibetan diaspora community on their elections, and to Penpa Tsering on his re-election as the CTA’s Sikyong. The United States will continue to engage with democratically elected Tibetan leaders in support of Tibetans everywhere,” Barnes said in a statement shared on the X platform.

Congratulations to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Tibetan diaspora community on their elections, and to Penpa Tsering on his re-election as the CTA's Sikyong. The United States will continue to engage with democratically elected Tibetan leaders in support of… — Assistant Secretary Riley Barnes (@StateDRL) May 27, 2026

Barnes’s appointment came much earlier than during the first Trump administration when Robert Destro was appointed on Oct 14, 2020, which meant he could serve on that position only for about three months, as Trump’s previous term ended on Jan 20, 2021.

Others who offered their congratulations have included Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, Chief Minister of India Tibet-border state of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, and members of parliamentary support groups for Tibet from various countries.

“Taiwan deeply admires the courage and determination of the Tibetan community. We laud your commitment to freedom, human dignity, and the preservation of Tibetan cultural heritage. The government of Taiwan looks forward to strengthening our friendship, deepening mutual understanding, and creating opportunities for closer cooperation,” Lin said in his letter dated May 26 to Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

The Taiwan Parliament Group for Tibet also extended its heartfelt congratulations in a letter dated May 27, in which its President, Wu Pei-yi, said the group was looking forward to deeper exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the CTA in the fields of democratic governance, human rights advocacy, religious freedom, cultural preservation, educational exchange, and international engagement, and to working hand in hand to foster an even stronger and more enduring partnership.

Also, the All-Party Australian Parliamentary Group for Tibet (AAPGT) wrote to Sikyong Penpa Tsering to convey their best wishes and reaffirm their continued support for the Tibetan cause. The AAPGT “remains steadfast in its support for the Tibetan people’s freedom, dignity, and fundamental human rights, and continues to advocate for a peaceful and negotiated resolution to the Sino–Tibet conflict through meaningful dialogue,” wrote its co-chairs Susan Templeman (Labor Party MP), Senator Dean Smith (Liberal Party MP), and Senator Barbara Pocock (Australian Greens) May 28.