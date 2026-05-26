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Exile Tibetan leader attends milestone US Independence Day reception in New Delhi

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(TibetanReview.net, May26’26) – Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the executive head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), on May 25 attended a reception hosted by the US Embassy in New Delhi to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. The development came as a resolution was introduced in the US Congress, calling for the inclusion and recognition of the CTA, and for other purposes.

It was earlier reported by the media in India May 24 that the Tibetan Sikyong had been extended a high-profile invitation to the event by the United Sates government in a show of continued support for Tibetan issues even as it ups the ties with China with the recent visit of President Donald Trump to the country.

The invitation aligns with longstanding bipartisan US policy, including the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, which calls for international engagement with the CTA and scrutiny of Chinese policies in Tibet, including the unresolved disappearance of the Panchen Lama, noted wionews.com May 24.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, who was recently re-elected to lead the CTA for a second five-year term, has consistently pointed to US legislative backing as a cornerstone of international support for the Tibetan cause, including laws affirming Tibetan religious freedoms and opposing Chinese interference in the process of selecting the Dalai Lama`s successor, said zeenews.india.com May 24.

The reports said that for the Tibetan cause, the high-visibility invitation offers a morale boost and international platform at a time when global attention can wane. It signals that US support persists despite shifting foreign aid priorities and great-power realignments.

In his address, Rubio has described the United States as a “beacon of hope not just around the world, but for individuals” as well. He has noted that “so much of what we’ve achieved in our history has been built in partnership with other countries” and called India a key partner in the 21st century.

Apart from Rubio, those who attended and addressed the event – Freedom 250: Independence Day Reception – included India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador Sergio Gor who extended the invitation to the Tibetan Sikyong.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering was accompanied by the CTA’s Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations, and Representative Jigme Jungney and Secretary Tashi Dekyi of the Bureau of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, New Delhi.

Earlier, on May 21, a resolution was introduced in the US Congress (H.R.8982) which would direct the Secretary of State to advocate for the inclusion and recognition of the Central Tibetan Administration, and for other purposes.

It was introduced by Democratic Rep. James P McGovern (D-MA-2) and  referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs the same day.

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