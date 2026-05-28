New bill in US Congress seeks national, int’l CTA recognition to cement Tibet’s future

(TibetanReview.net, May28’26) – An “Assuring the Future of Tibet Act” bill introduced in the US Congress on May 21 aims to bolster US commitment to support the Tibetan people’s rights by ensuring the ongoing US engagement with Tibetan governance in the post-Dalai Lama scenario. The bill, introduced by Representatives Jim McGovern and Michael McCaul, was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs the same day.

The bill outlines US policy to maintain direct engagement with Tibetan leadership and affirms the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as the representative of the Tibetan people. It also advocates for their rights under international law and supports the CTA’s recognition in international arenas.

The bill seeks to make it a US policy to maintain engagement with the Tibetan people directly and through their democratically elected leadership and religious and cultural leaders. It states that the CTA represents continuity of governance of the Tibetan people as established by the Dalai Lama; supports the Tibetan people’s free exercise of their fundamental and universal human rights under international law, including the right to self-determination; and affirms commitment to a resolution of the dispute between Tibet and China as a matter of strategic interest to the United States.

Further, in order to carry out its objectives, the legislation seeks to direct the US government to: Advocate for the CTA to be given observer status within the United Nations system and in relevant international bodies and groupings; Grant officials of the CTA with appropriate senior levels of engagement and diplomatic courtesies by the US government, possibly to include the extension of diplomatic security and privileges and immunities.

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Introducing the bill, McGovern has said, “We must ensure that the US government has the authority… to continue its advocacy for the fundamental human rights of the Tibetan people.”

The ‘‘Assuring the Future of Tibet Act of 2026” would empower the US government to continue its engagement with the CTA after the 14th Dalai Lama has passed, he has said in a press release May 26.

“Sadly, the Dalai Lama won’t be with us forever. We must ensure that the US government has the authority and the tools to continue its advocacy for the fundamental human rights of the Tibetan people. Essential to this effort, we must support the Central Tibetan Administration as the legitimate, democratically elected representative of the Tibetan people,” he has said.

McCaul has emphasised support for Tibetan self-determination, stressing the ongoing threat from the Chinese Communist Party’s influence in Tibet.

“I’m proud to support this important bill to permanently cement our commitment to the Tibetan people and guarantee unbreakable ties with their democratic leadership,” he has said.