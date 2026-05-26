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34 Communist party of China-state compliant scholars awarded top Tibetan Buddhism degrees

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(TibetanReview.net, May26’26) – China said May 24 that it had awarded a total of 34 “Thorampa” degrees, the top academic degree for Tibetan Buddhists, to candidates who successfully completed their course. However, the final examination was held not in one of the seat monasteries in Tibet but in the government-run High-level Tibetan Buddhism College of China in Beijing whose agenda is to Sinicize Tibetan Buddhism.

Recently, the 22nd “Thorampa” Advanced Academic Title Buddhist Scripture Debating Examination was officially held at the High-Level Tibetan Buddhism College of China, with the candidates belonging to the Gelug, Sakya, and Jonang sects of Tibetan Buddhism, reported China’s online Tibet news service eng.tibet.cn May 25.

Before receiving their degrees on May 23, the scholars were subjected to a rigorous process that included qualification review, examinations, thesis defense, and assessment, according to relevant regulations, said China’s official chinadaily.com.cn May 24.

“Qualification review and examinations” essentially involves tests of patriotism towards the communist party of China-state and commitment to what China calls anti-separatism stand. Conceivably, it also involves test of proficiency in Mandarin, an essential requirement for Sinicizing Tibetan Buddhism, and in light of China’s recently adopted law on ethnic unity and progress.

The report said Jamyang Losang Jigme Tubdain Qoigyi Nyima, a “living Buddha” and the president of the college, presented the monks with their degrees. It added that Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po – referring to Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama imposed by Beijing after abducting and disappearing the Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima recognized by the Dalai Lama 31 years ago – met with the scholars after the degree conferral ceremony.

Gyaltsen Norbu, who lives in Beijing, annually tours Tibet for around six months each year to carry out his duty – as reported by China’s official media – of Sinicizing Tibetan Buddhism.

The report said that since the launch of a new system of academic titles for Tibetan Buddhism scholars in 2004, a total of 433 monks have received “Thorampa” degrees from the college in Beijing.

These recipients are distributed across major monasteries in Tibet Autonomous Region as well as Tibetan-inhabited prefectures and counties in Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu, and Qinghai, covering all sects of Tibetan Buddhism, the report said.

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