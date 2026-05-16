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China announces significant new, ‘extremely scarce’, chromite discoveries in Tibet

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(TibetanReview.net, May15’26) – China has announced on May 13 significant new discoveries of chromite, an extremely scarce mineral with strategic applications, at two mining areas in Tibet Autonomous Region: Chusum County in Lhokha prefecture and Amdo County in Nagchu prefecture, according to China’s official chinadaily.com.cn May 14.

The Luobusha mining area in Chusum (Chinese: Qūsōng) County of Lhokha (Shannan) Prefecture has added 738,300 metric tons of chromite resources, marking a breakthrough in deep and peripheral exploration, the report said, citing the latest exploration results announced by the Ministry of Natural Resources on May 13.

The report also said that exploration teams had made their first discovery in the Dongqiao region near Amdo Town in Amdo (Anduo) County, Nagchu (Naqu) prefecture, of what has been identified as the world’s fourth new type of chromite deposit, adding 1.1463 million tons of associated chromite ore resources and expanding the scope and approach for chromite exploration in China.

Chromite ore is the primary source of the critical metal chromium. Because chromium enhances the hardness, toughness, heat resistance and corrosion resistance of steel, it is often referred to as the “vitamin” of the steel industry, the report noted.

While China is one of the world’s largest consumers of chromite, the mineral is extremely scarce and exceptionally difficult to prospect, making it a highly significant strategic mineral resource for the country, the report said.

The Luobusha (or Luobusa) ophiolite is a globally significant geological site famous for its massive podiform chromitite deposits and ultra-high-pressure minerals. It is part of the Yarlung-Zangbo suture zone, marking the collision boundary between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Due to its geological background, Dongqiao is also a known mining spot, well-known for the Dongfeng Chrome Mine.

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