China denying care to 2 jailed Tibetan political prisoners in precarious health

(TibetanReview.net, Apr21’26) – China is accused of ill-treating and then ignoring even urgently needed medical attention to Tibetan political prisoners while moving them to different prisons when their cases are raised internationally. Two such most recently reported cases are those of Gangkye Drubpa Kyab and Tsering Dolma, each serving 14 and 8 year jail sentences respectively – the former for his writings mostly on the 2008 Tibet uprising protests and the latter for taking part in numerous peaceful protests against Chinese rule. Both belong to Kardze (Chinese: Ganzi) Prefecture, Sichuan Province.

Drubpa Kyab now suffers from weak memory and eyesight, as well as heart and kidney ailments, And other conditions. Tsering Dolma also suffers from a multitude of serious external injuries and internal organ damages, including especially a weak memory, heart aliment and a broken pelvic bone, reported the Tibetan-language tibettime.net Apr 20. Both their conditions are stated to be direct results of beating and torture in prison, which China is known to employ to break Tibetan political prisoners.

The report said it was last heard in 2024 that Drubpa Kyab was being held in a prison in Mianyang, located in the outskirts of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu, and Tsering Dolma in a women’s prison in Sershul (Chinese: Shiqu) County in Kardze (Ganzi) prefecture, in the same province. Drubpa Kyab’s family was permitted one visit at that time, but none at all afterwards.

The report said political prisoners in Tibet are not only denied medical care even when urgently needed but are also moved from prison to prison when their cases are raised internationally, including by human rights groups and before relevant UN bodies.

Drubpa Kyab, who goes by the pen name of Gangmetak, was rearrested by the Serthar (Seda) County police, on Mar 23, 2021 from his home and was subsequently jailed in Sep 2022 for 14 years by the prefectural court for allegedly “inciting separatism” and “endangering national security”. The evidences included a series of writings, with many of them based on the 2008 protests against Chinese rule which took place across the Tibetan Plateau and the Chinese military crackdown thereon, and for having started an anti-communist resistance group.

His previous arrest took place on Feb 15, 2012. when he was jailed on Aug 1, 2013 for five and half years by the Nyagchu (Yajiang) county court in Kardze prefecture for his writings, which were alleged to “incite secession” and for sending allegedly illicit material outside the People’s Republic of China. He was jailed in the provincial prison then.

He was release on Sep 16, 2016, only to be detained the next day in the local police station for 17 days for having allegedly placed a portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his head and for having a disagreeable facial expression.

Drubpa Kyab was born on Aug 6, 1981, in Ghephen village of Ragtam Town in Serthar County. He is married and has a 22-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son.

Tsering Dolma was last arrested on Apr 2, 2021 by the Sershul county Chinese police. She had been arrested multiple times before that for taking part in protests against Chinese rule, including with her father Solo in the 2008 protests.

Because of countless beatings she endure during those arrests, Tsering Dolma suffered from multiple serious physical injuries and internal organ damages, including a broken pelvic bone, She also has a heart condition, weak memory, and also suffers for epileptic seizures.

Born in 1997 and a mother of two sons, Tsering Dolma belongs to Kangtsa village in Serthar County. Her current whereabouts remain unknown.