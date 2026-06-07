China launches major nationwide graduate employment drive as Cockroach Janta Party surges in India

(TibetanReview.net, Jun07’26) – As the Cockroach Janta Party movement takes India by storm, garnering over 350,000 sign-ups and over 20 million followers on Instagram within days, spotlighting Gen Z worries, China appears to be taking measures to ensure nothing like this happens under the Party-state’s watch. In only its latest effort to support the employment of millions of fresh graduates, China is mobilising state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and major private technology firms to expand hiring, marking one of its broadest labour market interventions in recent years, reported the scmp.com Jun 6.

On May 15, 2026, the Chief Justice Surya Kant of India criticized fraudulent credentials by drawing an analogy that compared certain confrontational activists and unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites of society”. The analogy sparked immediate national outrage and led to the rise of the satirical protest movement.

China has in recent years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, been hit by economic downturn and a stubborn youth unemployment crisis. Now, eight government departments, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, have launched a nationwide campaign requiring SOEs to hire more graduates from the class of 2026 – as well as those who have remained unemployed since graduating in the past two years.

The report cited a notice issued by the ministry this week as saying a centralised recruitment platform would be established to disseminate job openings across public employment service networks and university career portals, with the programme running until December.

Earlier, in a rare shift of focus towards the private technology sector, the Ministry ordered local employment authorities to survey job vacancies at major internet companies and encourage them to release more positions for university graduates and other young jobseekers, the report said.

The ministry would also launch a month-long recruitment campaign in June that would require local governments to work with internet firms to organise online recruitment activities, including live-streamed hiring sessions – a TikTok-style format in which employers promote jobs and answer questions from applicants in real time – it was cited as saying in a notice posted on its website on May 28.

Job openings would also be published through the ministry’s official recruitment platform, while regions with large concentrations of internet companies, including Beijing, Shanghai and Sichuan province, have been told to organise dedicated recruitment fairs.

The report noted that China continues to face one of the world’s most competitive youth labour markets, with a record 12.7 million university graduates entering a relatively weak job market from this month. The country’s youth unemployment rate – which measures joblessness among those aged from 16 to 24 – excluding students – is stated to stand at 16.3% in April.

Although this is lower than the record highs seen in recent years, the figure remains elevated. The rate peaked at 21.3% in June 2023, following which the government temporarily suspended publication of the data and then revised the methodology to come up with the current figure, the report said.