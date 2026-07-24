China’s ethnic policy chief concludes Tibet visit with call for full implementation of assimilation law

(TibetanReview.net, Jul23’26) – China’s top leader responsible for implementing the country’s recently adopted draconian law on assimilating the ethnic minority regions has emphasized the full implementation of the party’s Tibet governance policies during a four-day visit to the region which ended on Jul 22, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.

Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has stressed the importance of fully implementing the CPC’s policies on the governance of the Xizang Autonomous Region in the new era during a research tour in the region, said the Xinhua report Jul 22, using the assimilationist name “Xizang” for Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

The report cited Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as saying that maintaining stability is the top priority in governing TAR.

He has also said the governance of TAR should reflect the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, which took effect on Jul 1, while calling for continuous efforts to guide Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to the socialist society.

He has called for propaganda and education on “forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation”, pegged to two anniversaries — 105 years of the Party and 75 years since Tibet’s “peaceful liberation” — and for implementing this Han culture and Mandarin language based national assimilation campaign.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reportedly called for the law’s repeal during the recent opening of the latest session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva while many parliaments, including the European Parliament, have adopted resolutions strongly criticizing or condemning it.

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Apart from Lhasa proper, Wang visited Ngari Prefecture in the far west, with stops including Sera Monastery, Tholing Monastery in Zanda County, a police station, and Dianjiao Village in Gar County, a “model” border village on the LAC opposite Indian-held Demchok in Ladakh, said the sinocism.com report.

The report cited Wang as saying governing Tibet begins with stabilizing Tibet and that ethnic unity is the lifeline of the people of all China’s ethnic group.

The implementation of the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress must be carried through, the capacity for administering ethnic affairs according to law raised, and all development imbued with the significance of ethnic unity and progress, Wang has said.

Also, in line with the requirements to systematically advance the Sinicization of religion in the PRC and strengthen law-based governance of religious affairs, Tibetan Buddhism must be continuously guided to adapt to socialist society, wang was reported to have emphasized.

He has also called for a new-era campaign to invigorate border areas, with infrastructure in border areas being strengthened, and production and living conditions for border residents being improved, so that people of all “ethnic groups” can lead happier and better lives.