(TibetanReview.net, Jul23’26) – The Chinese ambassador in Nepal has on Jul 21 knocked on the door of the latter’s Foreign Secretary and expressed concern about an international seminar on Tibetan studies scheduled to be held in capital Kathmandu late next month. The ambassador, Zhang Maoming, has told Amrit Bahadur Rai to ensure there will be no perceived China-criticisms by scholars in their presentations throughout the Aug 23-29 event, according to the Kathmandupost.com Jul 22.

The report cited a senior foreign ministry official as saying the Chinese envoy drew the attention of the foreign secretary and cautioned that the event could be used by supporters of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The report cited the official as saying Zhang warned Rai that some individuals could speak against China and in support of Tibet, and urged officials to make sure that no such things happen.

Hundreds of researchers, scholars and experts on Tibetan studies, including Oxford and Cambridge, from some 39 countries are expected to gather at the 17th International Association of Tibetan Studies which will be organised jointly by the Himalaya Centre for Asian Studies, Kathmandu University; and the Kathmandu University Centre for Buddhist Studies at Rangjung Yeshe Institute.

In the backdrop of China’s recently adopted law on ethnic unity – a measure meant to assimilate China’s ethnic minority groups through penal measures, including against perceived critics in foreign countries – some Kathmandu-based individuals sympathetic to Beijing’s position on Tibet are stated to have also expressed concern over the event, saying promoting Tibetan language, culture and history could ultimately be interpreted as support for the Dalai Lama’s views.

The report cited the foreign ministry official as saying the Chinese ambassador, however, did not submit any written reservation or called for cancellation of the event.

Prof Sagar Sharma of Kathmandu University, who will convene the seminar with Prof Thomas Doctor, has said, “Its not a pro-Dalai Lama event. Huge numbers of Chinese professors and scholars are also attending. The Chinese embassy also knows about it. We have also informed different government agencies.”

The event’s opening Ceremony will be held at Kathmandu University’s Dhulikhel campus and the rest of the programmes will be held at Hotel Soaltee.

Formally established in 1979 at the University of Oxford, the International Association of Tibetan Studies operates as a non-political academic body dedicated to advancing research in Tibetan history, religion, linguistics, and art.

Its board members are Daniel Berounský (Czech Republic), Geshe Nyima Woser Choekhortshang Rinpoche (Nepal), Hildegard Diemberger (Austria), Dorji Wangchuk (Bhutan), Iwao Kazushi (Japan). Lama Jabb (UK), Pema Choedon (Norway), Karma Phuntsho (Bhutan), Françoise Pommaret (France), Jarmila Ptáčková (Czech Republic), Françoise Robin (France), Ulrike Roesler (UK) and Yudru Tsomu (China).