Sri Lankan Buddhist leaders mark Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Jul15’26) – Senior Buddhist clergy from Sri Lanka’s three Nikayas (orders or fraternities) have held on Jul 8 a Maha Sangha Forum to commemorate the 91st birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet who lives in exile in India due to China’s occupation of his homeland.

A Maha Sangha Forum bringing together senior Buddhist clergy from Sri Lanka’s three Nikayas was held at the Biyagama Sri Bodhirukkharama Maha Viharaya to mark the event, reported asianmirror.lk Jul 13.

Biyagama is a suburb in Gampaha District, situated in the Western Province of Sri Lanka, 12 miles from capital Colombo.

The event was stated to have been presided over by Most Venerable Dr. Malwane Pannasara Mahanayake Thero of the Siyam Maha Nikaya and attended by 130 senior monastic leaders representing the three Nikayas, along with more than 300 lay devotees.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event were stated to be former Speaker Ashoka Ranwala and Biyagama Deputy Mayor Sugath Dissanayake.

The forum was stated to have been organised by the Foundation for Buddhist Brotherhood in collaboration with the Biyagama Sri Bodhirukkharama Maha Viharaya and the Biyagama Tri-Nikayika Sangha Council.

The foundation is led by Dr. Damenda Porage, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

The forum celebrated Buddhist unity, compassion, and support for the preservation of Tibetan Buddhist heritage, reported dailymirror.lk Jul 14.

The discussions at the forum highlighted efforts to preserve Tibetan Buddhist heritage and acknowledged India’s contribution and support extended under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the asianmirror.lk report.

The event concluded with a Seth Pirith chanting (a traditional Sri Lankan Buddhist ritual where monks recite protective verses in the Pali language to bring peace, health, and good luck) invoking blessings and long life for the Dalai Lama, followed by the signing of a joint blessing declaration.

Also, to mark the occasion, the Foundation for Buddhist Brotherhood, through its Karuna Dhara project, also distributed month-long nutritional packs to expectant mothers, the report added.