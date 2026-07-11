Tibetan Activists held for blocking UN gate, demanding action after Jul 2 self-immolation

(TibetanReview.net, Jul11’26) – Angered by lack of any meaningful response from the United Nations on the issue of Tibet following the self-immolation of activist Lobga Rangzen in front of its New York Headquarters on Jul 2, three activists belonging to the Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) group have got themselves detained by blocking the exit gate of the headquarters on Jul 9.

The activists from the New York-headquartered group – Tenzin Tseten, Tsela Zoksang (SFT’s Campaign director), and Tenzin Kunchok – were later detained by the NYPD. Though released later on, they are now stated to face several charges.

Tsela Zoksang (SFT’s Campaign director), Tenzin Kunchok and Tenzin Tseten. (Photo courtesy: SFT/X)

The occasion was a Tibetan protest with the display of a portable memorial for Lobga Rangzen staged at the end of the first week of his self-immolation.

During a press briefing on Jul 6, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, Speaking on behalf of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, described the Tibetan activist’s self-immolation as “absolutely tragic” and extended condolences to his family.

But Tibetans expressed disappointment with Dujarric response, saying it fell short of addressing the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

They wanted the UN to publicly address the human rights situation in Tibet, called on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to speak out on Tibet, press for access to the region for independent investigation of the situation there, and take concrete steps to hold China accountable for policies that threaten Tibetan identity, language, religion, and culture.