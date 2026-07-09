US reiterates Tibet support in wake of Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation

(TibetanReview.net, Jul09’26) – As Tibetan communities across the country marked the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday on Jul 6 amid holding of events to express solidarity with a fellow-Tibetan who had carried out a protest self-immolation in front of the UN Headquarters in New York City on Jul 2, the ​US State Department on Jul 8 reiterated its support for he aspirations of Tibetans to preserve their ‌culture while continuing to call on China to return to dialogue to resolve the Sino-Tibetan dispute.

In the aftermath of Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation, the US State Department issued a statement, saying, “The United States is committed to ​supporting the unalienable human rights and aspirations of Tibetans to celebrate and preserve their unique culture, language, ​and religion without fear of interference,” Reuters Jul 9 quoted the statement, issued by a spokesperson, as saying.

“The United States will continue to call on China to return to direct dialogue, without pre-conditions, with the Dalai Lama and his representatives, and with ​the democratically elected Tibetan leaders, to resolve differences and achieve meaningful autonomy for Tibetans,” the statement was further quoted as saying.

Before his self-immolation, activist Lobga Rangzen – whose real name was Lobsang Palden – left a message, calling on fellow-Tibetans to unite to fight for an independent Tibet while condemning the Chinese occupation rule and its campaign to destroy Tibet’s identity.

Following Lobga Rangzen’s death by self-immolation, China reiterated its claim that ⁠Tibet has been an inalienable part of it since ancient times and expressed belief that “relevant countries will handle the matter in accordance with domestic laws,” noted the Reuters report.

While there have been near about 160 protest self-immolations by Tibetans since 2009, with the overwhelming majority having occurred in Tibet, Lobga Rangzen’s was the first on US soil.

Meanwhile, proclamations and other forms of message have been issued by local bodies and their members across the US, recognising the Dalai Lama’s enduring contributions to peace and human values, and reaffirming support for his work and for the just cause of the Tibetan people as he reached 91 years of age.

They included the County of Dane in Wisconsin state, Wisconsin state lawmakers Melissa ratcliff and Nadrew Hysell, the City of Madison, US House member Mark Pocan from Wisconsin, Saint Paul City Council in Minnesota state, the Minnesota Legislature, and Mayor Robert G Cantelmo of the City of Ithaca in New York state.