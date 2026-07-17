Lawmakers ask Belgian gov’t to take strong position on China’s assimilation policy

(TibetanReview.net, Jul17’26) – Members of the Belgian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee have on Jul 15 called on Brussels to take a strong stance against China’s recently adopted Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, warning it could further institutionalise the assimilation of ethnic groups and extend repression beyond China’s borders.

The issue was raised by Els Van Hoof, Chair of the Committee; and Katrijn van Riet, Britt Huybrechts, and Annick Lambrecht as they questioned Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot about the law, which came into force on Jul 1.

From L to R: MPs Els Van Hoof, Annick Lambrecht, Britt Huybrechts and Katherine van Riet.

The MPs have expressed serious concern that the legislation provides a legal framework for the continued erosion of the cultural, linguistic and religious rights of Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongols and other groups. They have also highlighted the law’s unprecedented extraterritorial provisions, which could be used to target activists, academics, NGOs, elected representatives and members of diaspora communities living outside China.

The lawmakers have sough to know whether Belgium had fully assessed the implications of the law, coordinated with the European Union, and intended to raise the issue with Beijing bilaterally and at international forums, including the UN Human Rights Council. They have further sought assurances that Belgium was prepared to protect individuals on its territory from intimidation and other forms of transnational repression.

In response, Prévot has acknowledged that the law’s extraterritorial dimension warranted particular attention. He has said Belgium was closely monitoring developments; that his Ministry and the country’s mission in China were analysing the legislation, including the risks it posed to freedom of expression, academic freedom and other fundamental rights beyond China’s borders.

The Minister has assured lawmakers that Belgium remained continuous in raising concerns regarding the human rights situation of different groups in China through bilateral diplomatic contacts, within the European Union and in multilateral forums. He has stressed that reports of transnational repression were taken seriously and that the protection of individuals in Belgium fell within the responsibility of the country’s security and intelligence services.

Following Prévot’s clarifications, the lawmakers have stressed that Belgium and the European Union must respond with clarity and determination. They have warned against allowing economic interests to overshadow human rights concerns and called for sustained international attention to the situation of Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongols and other communities affected by China’s assimilationist policies.

(Based on Tibet.net report Jul 16’26)