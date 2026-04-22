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Issue sensitive, but hosting of Tibetan refugees to continue – Nepal to visiting US assistant secretary

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(TibetanReview.net, Apr22’26) – Apart from discussing US investment in Nepal as the main agenda of his visit, US Assistant Secretary of State Samir Paul Kapur has also raised the plight of Tibetan refugees languishing in the country without any documentation during his three-day visit which began on Apr 20.

Kapur, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, was stated to have met with the Tibetan refugee community in the country before his official meetings. His meetings included those with the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, with the discussion centred mainly on strengthening bilateral relations and improving Nepal’s investment climate.

While appreciating Nepal’s generous support for the Tibetan refugees, he also urged the issuance of identity cards to the refugees so that they come under the tax net. The refugee community has communicated about the difficulties in doing business, opening bank accounts, accessing nursing education, and engaging in economic activities, reported the kathmandupost.com Apr 21.

The report noted that Kapur’s raising of the plight of Tibetan refugees came a week after the Chinese ambassador had cautioned Nepal’s Home Minister Sudan Gurung over “refugee activities” in Nepal.

The report said that during a meeting with Gurung on Apr 13, the Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming had urged him to curb Tibetan and Taiwanese activities in Nepal and sought assurances that Kathmandu would not become a platform for foreign interests hostile to Beijing.

Khanal was stated to have told Kapur Apr 21 that the Tibetan refugee issue was sensitive, one that concerned Nepal’s northern neighbour, China. The Nepal government is doing its best for their welfare, the minister was reported to have said. “We are hosting them on humanitarian grounds and will continue to do so.”

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