Dalai Lama headed for Ladakh after knee treatment in New Delhi

(TibetanReview.net, Jun05’26) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is headed for an extended stay in Ladakh after spending a period of time in New Delhi for medical treatment on his left knee, said his office in a Jun 4 announcement.

He left Dharamshala this morning from Kangra airport and is expected to spend the rest of the month in the Indian capital for treatment and recovery. He is expected to leave for Ladakh towards the end of this month.

Except during the Covid-19 pandemic years, His Holiness has spend weeks in Ladakh over the past many years when Dharamshala was in the peak of monsoon showers and humidity. He has given religious teachings, held interfaith meetings, and presided over public events during those visits.

The Dalai Lama earlier had a knee surgery in New York City in 2024. Contrary to a Reuters report Jun 4, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration told the Voice of Tibet today that the Dalai Lama will be operated on his left knee this time, as he already had an operation on his right knee in 2024.

At 90 years of age, the Dalai Lama continues to maintain an active daily schedule, giving religious teachings, taking part in dialogues, meeting and conferring with prominent visitors from across the world, and giving blessings to an endless stream of devotees.

Although he no longer travels abroad, the Dalai Lama has undertaken extended visits to the Tibetan settlements in Karnataka state, South India, where major Tibetan Buddhist monasteries are based.

The Dalai Lama’s current schedule means that he will be in Ladakh on Jul 6, his 91st birthday, which will culminate the “Year of Compassion” announced by the Central Tibetan Administration to mark his 90th birthday.

To the great many devotees who have been making long-life offerings to him, the Dalai Lama has emphasized that he remains in great health and confident of living till around 130 years of age.