Departmental portfolios announced of exile Tibetan ministers

(TibetanReview.net, Jun03’26) – Following their confirmation by the newly-elected Tibetan Parliament in Exile votes on Jun 2, Sikyong Penpa Tsering has on Jun 3 confirmed the departmental portfolios of his six ministerial colleagues today.

Mr Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi is the Kalon for the Department of Religion and Culture. Before that, he was the Kashag (Cabinet) Secretary.

Mr Palden Dhondup is the Kalon for the Department of Home. Before that, he was the Secretary of the same department.

Mr Tsering Dhondup Gyangser is the Kalon for the Department of Finance. Before that, he was the Secretary of the same department.

Mr Ugyen Tenzin is the Kalon for the Department of Education. He is a former Dharamshala Bureau Chief of the Voice of America (VOA) Tibetan Service and has previously served as a member of TPiE.

Mr Kunga Tashi is the Kalon for the Department of Security. Before that, he was the Tibetan Liaison Officer at the Office of Tibet, Washington, DC, and is a former CTA Secretary.

Ms Pema Tso is the Kalon for the Department of Health. Before that, she was the Editor-in-Chief of the Tibetan-language Tibet Times fortnightly and a member of the TPiE, including the current one.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering will hold the portfolio of the Kalon for the Department of Information and International Relations until a seven Kalon is appointed in due course of time, as suggested by him following the confirmation of the six Kalons by the TPiE yesterday.

Their swearing in took place this morning in the Sikyong Hall. After visiting the Thekchen Choeling Tsuglakhang, Nechung Monastery, and Gadong Monastery to offer prayers and seek blessings, the Kalons attended the second day of the first session of the 18th TPiE in their official capacities later in the afternoon.