Companion House Bill asks US to investigate China’s crime-against-humanity atrocities in Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Jun03’26) –A House companion resolution has been introduced in the US Congress on Jun 2, requiring the State Department to compile and submit a comprehensive report to Congress on whether the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has committed acts of genocide and/or crimes against humanity against Tibetans in Tibet.

This HR 9085, titled as Tibet Atrocities Determination Act, is the House companion legislation to S. 4432, introduced earlier this year on Apr 29 by Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) in the Senate chamber.

The bicameral, bipartisan legislation specifically mandates the Secretary of State to investigate whether the PRC has subjected the Tibetan people to arbitrary killings, serious bodily or psychological harms, inhumane living conditions, forced displacement and mass detentions, coercive sterilizations and abortions, and the involuntary removal of Tibetan children from their families and communities, said the two Senators in a Press Release Jun 2.

The report, which the Secretary of State must submit to the appropriate congressional committees no later than one year after the enactment of the law, requires an evidentiary basis for the determination, including documentation of specific acts and policies; a review of actions and statements by the PRC government intended to sinicize Tibetan Buddhism or repress Tibetan language and culture that contribute to policies resulting in genocide or crimes against humanity against the Tibetan people.

It also requires findings from Department of State reports and credible third-party analyses, and recommendations for United States policy responses, including, but not limited to, potential sanctions, visa restrictions and diplomatic actions.

Rep. Chris Smith, Co-Chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), has said: “For far too long, and with complete impunity, the Chinese Communist Party has been committing clear atrocities in Tibet against the Tibetan people. To marshal the clear and concrete actions needed to confront these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable, we must disclose them by name, plainly and officially. The United States must stand alongside them as they fight to stop the erasure of their religion, language, culture, and identity. They deserve the support of every nation committed to freedom and democracy.”

Likewise, Rep. Tom Suozzi has said: “The Chinese Communist Party’s brutal transnational repression campaign, which targets Tibetans and other ethnic minority groups, is a threat to democracy everywhere. I continue to stand with the Tibetans who are demanding independence and the freedom simply to be Tibetan – to speak their language, to practice their religion, and to live freely in their own country. Whether it’s Tibetan Buddhists, Uyghur Muslims, or democracy advocates in Hong Kong, we need to stand up to China for its failure to promote basic human rights. We must call out oppression and religious persecution around the world.”

Following the introduction of the House resolution, Sen. Rick Scott has said: “Communist China is an evil, despicable regime, and the world can’t ignore the genocide happening right now in Tibet. General Secretary Xi and his thugs are complicit in systematic killings, torture, forced sterilization, forced displacement, government sanctioned kidnapping, and a myriad of other crimes against humanity in its oppression of the Tibetan people. We shouldn’t be surprised that the same regime that locks up political prisoners, like my friend Jimmy Lai, and wages a genocide against the Uyghurs, continues to commit existential human rights violations. I’m glad to have Rep. Smith and Rep. Suozzi join me in holding the CCP accountable for their senseless bloodshed.”