UN experts question legality of China’s ethnic unity law, concerned by its minority targeting

(TibetanReview.net, Apr22’26) – Eight human rights experts at the United Nations have on Apr 16 issued a joint communication, rasing serious concern on China’s recently adopted Law, ostensibly, on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress. They have questioned its legality under both national and international laws, especially in view of its potential – and very likely intended use – for abuse of all manners of rights of ethnic minorities in the People’s Republic of China.

The law will come into effect on Jul 1, but many of its provisions have already been in force for years, especially after President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012 and launched his signature assimilation campaign in the name of “Sinicization”. The communication has been signed by UN’s human rights experts in the fields of minority, cultural, development, education, opinion and expression, assembly and association, housing and non-discrimination, and religious or belief.

The law reflects a broader policy shift in China toward prioritising a unified national identity over ethnic diversity and could could significantly impact minority groups such as Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Mongols, despite existing constitutional protections for cultural and linguistic rights, according to the Office of Tibet, Geneva, in a Tibet.net posting Apr 21.

A key concern of the experts is stated to be the law’s vague language, including prohibitions against actions that “undermine ethnic unity.” They have warned that such ambiguity could allow authorities to suppress freedom of expression, academic work, and cultural practices through broad or arbitrary interpretation.

The law’s provisions on education are also seen to be controversial. It mandates the promotion of Mandarin as the primary language of instruction, potentially limiting minority languages in schools. The experts have cautioned that this could erode linguistic diversity and weaken cultural identity, particularly among younger generations.

The law is also seen as raising concerns about cultural and religious freedoms as it encourages the “Sanitisation” of religion and the transformation of cultural practices, which may place state control over spiritual and cultural life, potentially violating freedom of religion and belief. Additionally, measures promoting “integrated” communities is seen as affecting housing choices and social organisation.

The law could also be used to restrict freedom of assembly and association, given its broad references to maintaining public order which could be used to limit peaceful gatherings, cultural events, and community advocacy, creating a chilling effect among minority populations.

The UN experts have also expressed concern that the law may conflict with China’s obligations under treaties such as the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which protect cultural participation, education rights, and non-discrimination.

In view of the above serious concerns, The UN experts have requested clarification from the Chinese government on how the law will protect minority rights and whether affected communities were consulted. They have offered to provide technical assistance to ensure compliance with international standards.

The signatories to the communication include Prof. Nicolas Levrat (minority issues), Alexandra Xanthaki (cultural rights), Surya Deva (right to development), Farida Shaheed (right to education), Irene Khan (freedom of opinion and expression), Gina Romero (freedom of peaceful assembly and association), Balakrishnan Rajagopal (adequate housing and non-discrimination), and Nazila Ghanea (freedom of religion or belief).