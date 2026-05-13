India asks China to introspect on reputational cost of its Operation Sindoor support to Pakistan

(TibetanReview.net, May13’26) – India on May 12 accused China of helping Pakistan to pro-tect its terrorist infrastructure during last year’s Operation Sindoor. India launched that opera-tion after terrorists suspected to be launched from Pakistan gunned down 26 civilians in the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir after confirming their religious identity. New Delhi said it was for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect on whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their “reputation and standing”.

The Indian reaction came after a May 7 Chinese state broadcaster CCTV interview in which a Chinese engineer Zhang Heng explained how he provided on-site support to Pakistan’ air force during the Indian operation launched on the same day last year.

The engineer, Zhang Heng, told CCTV that what drove his team was the “desire to do an even better job with on-site support,” and to ensure their equipment could “truly perform at its full combat potential”, referring to China’s J-10CE fighter jets being used by Pakistan during the operation.

“That wasn’t just a recognition of the J-10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out,” the scmp.com May 8 quoted Zhang as saying.

India said it already knew of China’s involvement. Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier.”

He said Operation Sindoor, which lasted 88 hours, was a “precise, targeted and calibrated” response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist in-frastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest.

“It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect on whether supporting at-tempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing,” Jaiswal added.

Zhang’s remarks were the first public confirmation by Chinese officials of their direct sup-port in Pakistani military operations. He and the other Chinese engineers present were to en-sure that the aircraft and other air defence systems would work to their fullest extent.

India’s Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh, already said last year, “Pakistan was the front face. We had China providing all possible support,” noted theprint.in May 12.

Zhang’s remarks seemed to be aimed at promoting the sale of China’s J-10CE fighter plane which is in hot competition with the French-made Rafale being operated by India and at least one of which was said to have been downed during Operation Sindoor.