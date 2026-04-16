China defends Arunachal renaming exercise despite angering India, says relations remain stable

(TibetanReview.net, Apr15’26) – As on the previous occasions, China has on Apr 14 defended its latest move, the sixth since 2017, to assign “standardised” Chinese names to places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It has also asserted that its policy of improving relations with India remained unchanged despite drawing a strong rebuff from New Delhi.

China considers Arunachal Pradesh to be part of its territory on the basis of its bogus narrative that Tibet has been an integral part of it since ancient times, although the two are patently different civilisations.

“India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India,” India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said Apr 12 after China published the list of 23 Arunachal placenames on Apr 10.

Responding to the Indian remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated Beijing’s stance, stating that Zangnan—for Arunachal Pradesh—is its territory and that China does not recognise the Indian state, reported the PTI news agency Apr 14.

“It is entirely within China’s sovereignty to standardise the names of some places in the Zangnan (southern Tibet) region,” Guo has said, defending China’s decision to publish multiple batches of names for locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite the tensions, Guo has maintained that bilateral ties remain stable and emphasised continuity in China’s approach toward India.

“We hope the two sides will work in the same direction and act more in ways conducive to bilateral relations,” he has added.