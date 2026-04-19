India and China huddle for SCO bilateral consultations as bilateral ties improve

(TibetanReview.net, Apr19’26) – India and China held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Bilateral Consultations in New Delhi over Apr 16-17 in what is seen as a thaw in their relations following their mid-2020 border clash in Ladakh. The two sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual cooperation and consultations in SCO matters, reported newsonair.gov.in Apr 17.

The India’s delegation was led by SCO National Coordinator Ambassador Alok A Dimri, while China’s side was led by National Coordinator Ambassador Yan Wenbin.

The two sides “exchanged views on implementation of SCO leaders’ decisions, and the future-course of the organisation”, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said in a statement. Both sides agreed to continue and consolidate mutual-cooperation and consultations in SCO matters.

This come amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between India and China under the SCO framework, aimed at enhancing cooperation and dialogue on regional and multilateral issues, noted moneycontrol.com Apr 18.

The SCO comprises 10 member countries, including Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, along with India. The organisation also has several observers and dialogue partners.

India became a full member in 2017 after holding Observer status since 2005. It held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023

India, as the chair of SCO, had articulated its priorities as moving towards a ‘Secure’ SCO – Security, Economic Development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection, the report noted.

The 2026 SCO activities are chaired by Kyrgyzstan, focusing on preparations for the Heads of State summit in Bishkek, for which the date remains to be set.