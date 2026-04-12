Bollywood film originally inspired by ‘battle of Galwan’ re-scripted to avoid mentioning China

(TibetanReview.net, Apr12’26) – A Bollywood film by super star Salman Khan which was previously titled as “Battle of Galwan”, and even partially shot in Ladakh, is now being reshot 40% to reflect India’s new sensitivity towards Beijing amid improving bilateral ties, according to Indian media reports Apr 11-12. The development followed the retitling of the film as “Maatrubhumi” (Motherland) last month reportedly following online criticisms from China for allegedly demonising the country.

Latest reports say that the war film is undergoing significant changes. Reports suggest the makers have reworked the script following reservations from the Ministry of Defence, said the timesofindia.com Apr 11.

Till March, the film was titled “Battle of Galwan” and was said to be based on the real clash in Galwan Valley between the Indian and Chinese forces. But now, reports say that not only has the title been changed, but references to China and the Galwan Valley have also been removed from the film, with extensive reshoots underway, reported the hindustantimes.com Apr 12.

It cited a Bollywood Hungama report as saying, quoting a source close to the development, that this was being done as per a directive from the Ministry of Defence, which felt that portraying China as an adversary was not the right call, as relations between the two countries had improved.

“Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story. Accordingly, he reshot nearly 40% of the film as he added some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping that they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions,” the source was quoted as saying.

The report was also cited as saying the Ministry had requested that China not be mentioned in the film at all. “One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn’t be mentioned in the film. This was communicated to the makers in advance. The cut of Maatrubhumi, which was submitted earlier this month, has no mention of China,” the source was quoted as saying.

Extensive reshoots of the film are underway to ‘sanitise’ the film, the report added.

The film’s teaser, released in Dec 2025, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked online criticisms in China, with the state-backed media, particularly the party mouthpiece Global Times, claiming it “distorts facts” and fuels anti-China sentiment.

Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, “Maatrubhumi” stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. The makers say that the film now aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. But there is no announced release date yet.