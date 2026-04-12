After series of war games, China offering ‘One China’ incentives to Taiwan after welcoming opposition leader

(TibetanReview.net, Apr12’26) –After intimidating Taiwan with a series of highly provocative war games over the stand of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on independence, China has on Apr 12 unveiled 10 new incentive measures for the democratically self-ruled island following the visit of Cheng Li-wu, Chairwoman of Taiwan’s opposition the Kuomintang (KMT). The KMT shares Beijing’s “one China” stand but differs on how a unified China, were it to take place, should be ruled, and by whom.

The measures include easing tourist curbs, allowing in “healthy” television dramas, and ​facilitating food sales, and followed Cheng’s meeting with President Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The 10 measures, unveiled by the official ⁠Xinhua news agency, will “explore” the establishment of a regular communication mechanism ​between the KMT and China’s Communist Party, the full resumption of ​flights between the two sides and permission for individuals from Shanghai and Fujian province to visit Taiwan, reported Reuters Apr 12.

A mechanism will be established to ease inspection standards ​for food and fishery products, but that has to be on ​the political foundation of “opposing Taiwan independence,” the Xinhua report was cited as saying.

Also, Taiwanese TV dramas, documentaries and animation ‌will ⁠be allowed to be shown as long as they have “correct orientation, healthy content, and high production quality.”

While Cheng’s visit took place on China’s invitation, Beijing refuses to talk to Taiwan’s President ​Lai Ching-te, saying ​he is a “separatist.” Lai and his DPP rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims over the democratically self-governed island.

The two sides have blamed each other ​for the lack of a resumption of large-scale Chinese ​tourism ⁠to the island since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taiwan has also previously complained about Chinese restrictions on imports of certain agricultural and ⁠aquatic ​products, saying China has in some cases ​used unjustified excuses to stop the spread of pests and diseases, the report noted.

The KMT-dominated Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name, retreated to Taiwan after losing the 1927-49 Chinese Civil War to the Communists, which founded the People’s Republic of China that has ruled the mainland ever since.

Cheng visited China from Apr 7 to 12 and met with Xi on Apr 10.