(TibetanReview.net, May17’26) – The democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-ruled Taiwan has reiterated its stance May 16 that the self-ruled island is already a sovereign country, following a caution from US President Donald Trump at the end of his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14 against formally declaring independence. It has, however, decided to maintain the status quo vis-a-vis China.

During the meeting, Xi told Trump that mishandling the countries’ disagreements over Taiwan could push China-US relations to a “dangerous place,” as reported by Reuters May 14, referring to the strong US support for the self-ruled island claimed by China as its territory.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te previously said Taiwan did not need to declare formal independence because it already saw itself as a sovereign nation. His office reiterated that stance on May 16, saying it is “self-evident” that Taiwan is a “sovereign and independent democratic nation” and “not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China”.

His spokesperson Karen Kuo added, however, that Taiwan was committed to maintaining the status quo with China – in which Taiwan neither declares independence from China nor unites with it, noted bbc.com May 16.

The US has long supported Taiwan, including being bound by law to provide it with a means of self-defence, but has frequently had to square this alliance with maintaining a diplomatic relationship with China.

Lai’s office also said Washington’s long-standing position had not changed, citing “multiple reaffirmations from the US side, including President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio”, noted the AFP.

Many Taiwanese consider themselves to be part of a separate nation – though most are in favour of maintaining the status quo in which Taiwan neither declares independence from China nor unites with it, noted the bbc.com May 17.

International law does not require a country to declare independence in order to be treated as such. The problem in the case of Taiwan is that China does not allow the international community to treat it as such.

To China, the red line to trigger its military aggression is if the island formally declares independence from it, or otherwise keeps failing to talk reunification under its so-called One-Chna agenda.

The US is seen as the big factor that prevents China from making that move.

In his Fox News interview, Trump said, “We’re supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I’m not looking for that. … I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down,” noted wionews.com May 16 . “We’re not looking to have wars, and if you kept it the way it is, I think China’s going to be OK with that.”

The US has long maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan, not formally recognising or maintaining diplomatic ties with the government in Taipei, and being silent on whether it will intervene militarily in the event of any armed aggression by China.