Elections’26: Cut out noises and vote in sanity for the 16th TPiE

OPINION

Ahead of the Tibetan public voting on Apr 26 to elect the 45-member, 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, Tenzin Norbu* pitches for candidates who support the middle way policy for the sake of ensuring an orderly functioning of the Central Tibetan Administration.

In the hush of late evening as I found myself seated at my computer desk, a quiet hesitation settling in, my thoughts slightly obscure and uncertain as to whether this piece truly needed to be written. After all, the incumbent Sikyong, Penpa la, has already secured an overwhelming public mandate in the preliminary round to lead the CTA for the next five years. Yet, on second thought, I felt compelled to write because the Chithue still holds immense significance as the true

representative of the Tibetan people in and outside of ‘occupied’ Tibet.

Honestly speaking, this time it is deeply satisfying to witness the complete absence of ambiguity in the polling Tibetan minds regarding the re-election of the incumbent Sikyong for the next five years. Our faith in him has remained unshakable, securing the mandate so decisive that it has rendered the very idea of a polling contest almost redundant. To command such an overwhelming majority in the preliminary round itself speaks volumes about his leadership, achieved without the need to contest for the drama of a final poll that we Tibetans are often subjected to. A rare feat in our history.

It is not new to the public that the noise…(understand whom I am referring to)… emanating from the Drotsok, whether relevant to the Tibetan cause or not, continues unabated. The constant attacks on the Kashag, particularly on Sikyong Penpa la, have become all too familiar.

Having said that, I fully understand the role of Tibetan parliamentarians. Whenever there are lapses, they must raise them and object vehemently. After all, the Kashag must be held accountable—without accountability, governance cannot function.

But constant attacks and engineered disruption, without any rhyme or reason, driven merely by personal bias and dislike, are not only unproductive, they are simply foolish. Our community gains nothing from it. On the contrary, it sets a poor example for the Tibetan voters, especially the younger generation. As the saying goes, old habits die hard and they persist despite the Sikyong’s repeated reminders about tone, language, and conduct.

My intention here is to underscore the vital role of Chithues while also gently reminding voters of the responsibility they bear in casting their votes wisely.

Chithues are not mere participants in parliamentary proceedings, they are also the voice of the people and the guardians of democratic accountability. Their primary role is to legislate, question, and scrutinize the functioning of the Kashag, ensuring that governance remains transparent, responsible, and completely aligned with the larger Tibetan cause for freedom.

It is in this context that individuals with proven administrative experience become truly invaluable. Figures like Kungnoe Ngodrup Dorjee la, who have devoted many years to serving the CTA, bring with them a gamut of experience that can greatly benefit our sacred parliamentary institution. As he is once again standing for Parliament from U-Tsang, one is reminded that our Drotsok stands to gain immensely from such seasoned voices who blend experience with a deep commitment to public service.

The responsibility of choosing right candidates cannot be taken lightly. We, as voters, must rise above our narrow loyalties rooted in labels such as Phayul chigpa, Amdo chigpa, Kham chigpa, U-Tsang chigpa, gyashok chigpa/shichak chigpa, or ties of ashang tsawo/tsam, hold no water at a time when the evil Chinese regime is relentlessly working to erase our culture, language, and identity, and when the situation inside Tibet is worsening rapidly, we cannot afford to undermine unity. It is high time we face the reality—smell the coffee—before making our choices.

At the end of the day, the quality of leadership in Parliament reflects the choices made by the voting people. Therefore, one line, choose wisely.

For a long time, a question that has baffled me and lingered at the back of my mind is this: those who identify themselves as Rangzen-pa—whose ideology differs from Umaylam—often raise the slogan of Rangzen on the streets, yet also show a keen interest in entering the sacred corridors of the Tibetan Parliament. This is where I find myself confounded.

The Tibetan polity in exile, based in Dharamsala, follows the Umaylam approach as mandated by the larger public. In that context, when Rangzen ideologues, especially former TYC position holders, choose to stand for elections, it appears to create a contradiction—one that risks clashing with their own stated beliefs. Their motives remain suspect. Is it for merely gaining positions of wider prominence, or to effect a reversal change in the Umaylam trajectory of the CTA?

That said, this is not a criticism of the Rangzen cause itself. I hold genuine respect for the dedication and hard work of those striving for Tibet’s complete sovereignty. My concern is simply about consistency between ideology and political participation.

The Election Commission has shortlisted 20 Chithue candidates for each of the three provinces, and as voters, we must approach this responsibility with careful judgment and a thoughtful, analytical mind.

Candidates from North America, such as Tsetan Phuntsok and Godruk Kalsang Phuntsok; from Europe, Tenzin Yangkar and Thupten Wangchen and from Australia Kalsang Dorjee, each Chithue candidate certainly deserves a place, given their genuine motivation and commitment to upholding the vision of His Holiness.

In my firm view, the Choelug and Dhotoe Cholkha require significant transformation in order to ensure the effective functioning of the Tibetan Parliament. It is up to us to ensure that we send capable, balanced, and sensible representatives to the Drotsok.

Your ballots on 26th April determine the direction to which our exile CTA is headed. Let us chip in and make sure sanity prevails over the chaos.

—

Mr Tenzin Norbu is a former teacher at TCV School and later an English lecturer at Lamdon School, Leh.