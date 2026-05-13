Nearly 38% of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile members are new

(TibetanReview.net, May13’26) – At 17, nearly 38% of the 45 members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament Exile (TPiE) are new, according to results announced today by the Election Commission of the Central Tibetan Administration at Dharamshala, India.

Half the number of members from the Dotoe and Domey constituencies are new, while from U-Tsang its is two. Each of these three traditional provinces of Tibet have ten seats in the TPiE.

There is only one new member among the religious constituency seat-holders, namely from the Bonpo constituency. Each of the five religious constituencies, namely, Gelug, Sakya, Nyingma, Kagyu, and Yungdrung Bon have two seats in the TPiE.

One of the two newly elected members from Europe is new, while both the two members from the Americas and the lone one for Australasia (other than India, Nepal and Bhutan) are new. Tibetans in these regions vote on the basis of their current geographical residency rather than their religious (in the case of the monastic communities) or ancestral provincial affilia-tion.

The newly elected members of the 18th TPiE are:

NYINGMA: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin.

KAGYUE: Tenpa Yarphel, Kunga Sotop.

SAKYA: Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Khenpo Kata Ngodup Sonam.

GELUG: Geshe Gowo Lobsang Phende, Geshe Atuk Tseten.

YUNGDUNG BON: Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Phara Tsewang Tashi (New).

U-TSANG: Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Rigzin Lhundup, Tenzin Choezin, Dawa Tsering, Lobsang Gyatso Sither, Migyur Dorje, Kongtsa Lhamo Tsering (New), Sogtoe Ngodup Dor-je, Lopon Lhakpa Tsering (New), Gonpo Dhondup (New).

DOTOE (Kham): Juchen Kunchok Choedon, Gyaltsen Choekyi (New), Serta Tsultrim, Kun-chok Yangphel, Choephel Thupten, Wangdue Dorje, Dawa Tsering (New, recently retired CTA staff), Dawu Ngawang Lodoe (New), Konchok Rinchen (New), Lhatok Sangay Dorje (New).

DOMEY (Amdo): Tenzin Pelmo (New), Yeshe Dolma, Lharong (New), Ratsa Sonam Norbu, Karma Gelek, Pontsang Lobsang Thupten (New), Lhamo Kyab (New), Ogyen Kyab (New), Choedak Gyatso, Pema Tso.

THE AMERICAS: Godruk Kelsang Phuntsok (New), Tseten Phuntsok (New).

EUROPE: Tenzin Yangkar (New), Thupten Gyatso.

AUSTRALASIA (Excluding India, Nepal, Bhutan): Kelsang Tsering (New).

Votings were held across 27 countries, staffed by a total of 1,737 election officers at 309 poll-ing stations. The voter turnout in the preliminary round, held on Feb 1, was 51,140 voters (56.25%), while in the final poll, held on Apr 26, it was 41,638 (45.71%). The total number of registered voters was 91,073.

A total of 570 ballots were rejected as invalid during the final round counting process.

While the TPiE meets twice each year – in March for budget session, and in September for general session – it also has a Standing Committee of 11 members that includes the Speaker

and the Deputy Speaker; two members from each of the provinces and one from each of the religious denominations.