Asia’s top cardinal asks China to compensate poor nations for Covid-19 attack

(TibetanReview.net, Apr04’20) – One of the top leaders of the Christian faith in Asia has pulled up the Chinese government leadership for “primary responsibility” for the Covid-19 pandemic which has put much of the world under lockdown, reported cruxnow.com Apr 3. He has demanded that it write off the debts of other countries at the very least due to the economic hardship the pandemic has caused to them.

“The Chinese regime led by the all-powerful [Chinese President Xi Jinping] and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – not its people – owes us all an apology, and compensation for the destruction it has caused,” the report quoted Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo, the president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences [FABC], as saying.

“At a minimum it should write off the debts of other countries, to cover the cost of Covid-19. For the sake of our common humanity, we must not be afraid to hold this regime to account,” he was reported to have added.

“International voices are raising against the negligent attitude showed by China, especially its despotic Chinese Communist Party (CCP) led by its strong man Xi,” Bo was quoted as saying, citing the Mar 29 article in The Telegraph which accused China of hiding the true scale of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has expressed shock that China has reopened the ‘wet’ markets which were identified as the cause of the spread of the virus.

Bo has clarified: “Let me be clear – it is the CCP that has been responsible, not the people of China, and no one should respond to this crisis with racial hatred towards the Chinese.”

“Indeed, the Chinese people were the first victims of this virus and have long been the primary victims of their repressive regime. They deserve our sympathy, our solidarity and our support. But it is the repression, the lies and the corruption of the CCP that are responsible.”

He has said “Lies and propaganda have put millions of lives around the world in danger.”

Referring to its “inhumane and irresponsible handling of the coronavirus,” Bo has said the Chinese communist regime “has proven what many previously thought: that it is a threat to the world.”

“China as a country is a great and ancient civilization that has contributed so much to the world throughout history,” the cardinal has continued, “but this regime is responsible, through its criminal negligence and repression, for the pandemic sweeping through our streets today.”