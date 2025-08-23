Beijing delegation spreads Sinicization call across TAR during its 60th anniversary

(TibetanReview.net, Aug23’25) – China has been sweeping not only in its pronouncement of policies to assimilate Tibet under slogans of national unity, ethnic solidarity, strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism, but also in inspecting all the prefecture-level regions of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to spread this message during its 60th founding anniversary, which took place on Aug 21.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and head of the delegation, was stated to have visited local officials and residents in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Aug 21 and Shigatse the next day.

visiting senior officials of Lhasa and representatives from various ethnic groups and sectors, Wang called for efforts to advance four major tasks — ensuring stability, facilitating development, protecting the eco-environment and strengthening frontiers — thereby making new contributions to promoting lasting peace, stability and high-quality development in Xizang, reported China’s official Chinadaily.com.cn, Aug 23, using the Sinicized name for Tibet.

When visiting members from the region’s religious circles at Jokhang Temple, Wang expressed hope that they will resolutely safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity and actively participate in building a modern socialist new TAR, the report added.

Wang was also stated to have visited multiple places in the city of Shigatse with a main group of the delegation on Aug 22. In the recently quake-hit country of Dingri, he has not only urged efforts to carry out the reconstruction work in a meticulous and solid manner but also sought to know about primary-level Party building and rural revitalization work. He called for efforts to give full play to the key role of grassroots Party organizations and promote all-around rural revitalization, reported China’s state news agency Xinhua Aug 23.

The report said that other groups of the delegation visited Ngari, Qamdo (Tibetan: Chamdo), Nagqu (Nagchu), Nyingchi (Nyingtri) and Shannan (Lhokhas) to learn about various kinds of work in the region, covering all the seven prefecture-level administrative regions of TAR.

* * *

Since assuming the top office, President Xi has consistently emphasized safeguarding national unity and fostering ethnic solidarity as the foremost tasks in work related to TAR, a Xinhua report earlier noted Aug 21.

The report sought to make the point that this was the first time a Chinese leader holding concurrent posts of the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended TAR founding anniversary celebrations.

It said that during his meetings with various groups, Xi called on continued advancement of four major tasks – ensuring stability, facilitating development, protecting eco-environment, and strengthening frontiers. He was also stated to have urged concerted efforts to build a united, prosperous, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful new modern socialist TAR.

Also, after hearing work reports from TAR’s authorities, Xi emphasized the importance of maintaining political and social stability, strengthening ethnic unity, and fostering amity among different religions. And he urged further efforts to advance the building of a community for the Chinese nation in TAR and to guide Tibetan Buddhism in adapting to socialist society, the report said.

Xi was also stated to have called for promoting the standard spoken and written Chinese language, strengthening exchanges among all ethnic groups, and enhancing two-way economic, cultural, and personnel exchanges between TAR and other parts of the country, in keeping with his long-standing call for Sinicizing Tibet.

The report said many of these efforts were already taking place at the grassroots level.

Xi last visited the plateau region in 2021, when it marked the 70th anniversary of “peaceful liberation”, it said.