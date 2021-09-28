Belated report: Intrusion, vandalizing by 100 horse-riding Chinese troops reported from India’s Uttarakhand border with occupied Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Sep28’21) – More than 100 Chinese troops were reported to have intruded into Indian territory in Uttarakhand state’s Barahoti on Aug 30. They came on horses and spent three hours, damaging infrastructure, including a bridge, reported the economictimes.com Sep 28.

The Chinese soldiers were reported to have come at least 5 kilometres inside Indian territory in the area through the Tunjun-La pass with 55 horses. However, there was no standoff as the Chinese had left by the time teams from the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police dispatched to verify the report made by locals arrived on the scene.

Barahoti lies on the border with Chinese occupied Tibet in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, north of the Nanda Devi National Park.

It is part of the Central Sector (a 545-km stretch of border with Tibet in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) of the border dispute between India and China and encompasses over 2,000 square km of territory, in eight separate areas, the report noted.

China is stated to lay claim to Harsil (near Uttarkashi) and Rimkhim (near Joshimath) in Uttarakhand state.

China’s intrusions into Barahoti plains were stated to have begun in Jun 1954, with dozens reported every year.

The report said that in Jul 2017, during the standoff with China in Bhutan’s Doklam, Chinese soldiers had transgressed into Barahoti twice.

In order to avoid a Ladakh-like situation in the Barahoti plains of Uttarakhand, the Indian Army was stated to have increased deployments in the central sector after heightened Chinese activity was noticed.