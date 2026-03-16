Bollywood’s Battle of Galwan movie retitled as Maatrubhumi (Motherland)

(TibetanReview.net, Mar16’26) – Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, earlier called Battle of Galwan, now has a new title: Maatrubhumi (Motherland), with the subtext “May War Rest In Peace”. With this line, the makers attempt to highlight a powerful sentiment that goes beyond the idea of conflict and war, noted the timesofindia.com Mar 16.

While the film takes inspiration from the historic events in the Galwan Valley, the newly announced title reflects a broader message of peace and humanity, the report said.

Previously, a song with the same name was released from the film. Sung by Arijit Singh, it was named Maatrubhumi, noted livemint.com Mar 16.

On Monday (Mar 16), the actor took to social media to share a new poster of the film, with the new title and wrote in the caption, “May War Rest In Peace”.

The poster features Salman, bloodied and injured, stopping a pole wrapped with barbed wire from striking him.

The poster does not have a release date. Earlier promotional materials for the film had announced its release date as Apr 10. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers are contemplating a new release timeline as filming is yet to be completed. “Battle of Galwan is scheduled to release on Apr 17. However, the shoot is not yet over, and the reshoot is taking more time than expected.”

The film’s teaser, released in Dec 2025, showed Salman leading Indian troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh.

The film, based on the Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese forces in mid-2020 with the use of deadly crude weapons, without the involvement of firearms, had sparked criticism in China after the release of the teaser, with state-backed media there, particularly the Global Times, claiming it “distorts facts” and fuels anti-China sentiment.

China itself sparked widespread anti-India feelings by all manners of false allegations about the conflict in its aftermath, putting the entire blame on India and painting its own troops, especially those who died, as supremely righteous martyrs, through large-scale propaganda exercises that continued for years.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhoomi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel leading his men against a bigger Chinese force in one of the Indian armed forces’ famous tales of last stand.

The makers say that the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family, noted hindustantimes.com Mar 16.

The government of India has denied any role in determining how a war film is tilted or made. Cinemas are an artistic expression and India does not restrict it,” news agency PTI quoteda government source as saying.

During tyh making of the film, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, “We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding film-making in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”

The Galwan valley clash resulted in the death of 20 Indian Army personnel while China much belatedly admitted, in Feb 2021, that five of its officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes. Many believe the death toll on the Chinese side to be much higher, noted the livemint.com report.