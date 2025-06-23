Britain’s Labour gov’t set to approve controversial Chinese super-embassy plan amid continuing fierce opposition

TibetanReview.net, Jun23’25) – Despite strong opposition from the United States, human rights groups and local residents, Britain’s Labour government is set to approve China’s super-embassy plan in London’s financial districts, reported standard.co.uk Jun 22. The Labour government has pivoted improving relations with China as a priority in its foreign relations.

However, the mega-embassy plan could still be blocked as furious residents prepare to drag ministers to court over what they say is a stitched-up deal, reported thesun.co.uk Jun 23.

The plans have been recommended for approval by the Planning Inspectorate — an executive agency of the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government — despite concerns raised by British intelligence, said the standard.co.uk report.

It said Chinese President Xi Jinping had personally lobbied Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a phone call over the development, with a final decision expected from housing secretary Angela Rayner before September.

For Britain this is a turnaround as the former Conservative government blocked the scheme amid security warnings about its potential for espionage, with critics alleging it could house “spy dungeons”.

Planning documents for the proposed embassy site, located at the historic Royal Mint buildings near the Tower of London, reveal “two suites of anonymous unlabelled basement rooms and a tunnel” — with their intended purpose redacted “for security reasons”, the report noted.

The local Tower Hamlets council originally refused the proposal in 2022, but the application was later called in by Angela Rayner, who used her powers to take the final decision out of the local authority’s hands.

Besides, both Scotland Yard and Tower Hamlets council dropped their objections to the project within a fortnight of Chanellor Rachel Reeves returning from an official visit to China earlier this year.

Nevertheless, even if approved, the scheme could still face a Judicial Review amid fierce opposition, the report said.

* * *

The security concerns are stated to revolve around the site’s sensitive location between the financial districts of the City and Canary Wharf as well as three important data centres nearby – with critical communication cables susceptible to attack, the report said. The US has cited this for strongly opposing the super-embassy plan.

The Dutch government too has warned against allowing a Chinese embassy to be built so close to financial centres.

Meanwhile, a group of MPs currently sanctioned by China have written to foreign secretary David Lammy last week and insisted their restrictions should not be used as a bartering tool as part of any deal for approving the super-embassy.

They have written: “We hope you will take this opportunity to assure us that our sanctions will not be on the table when such matters are under consideration. We would all rather remain sanctioned than trade away our national security.”

* * *

While the £1billion controversial site, set to become Beijing’s biggest diplomatic base in Europe, is expected to be waved through by the Government within weeks, campaigners and residents are preparing a major legal challenge, accusing ministers of having a “closed mind” from the start, said the thesun.co.uk report.

While a final decision is due by Sep 9, the Royal Mint Court Residents Association, backed by more than 50 civil society groups, is now crowdfunding a judicial review. They have said the outcome was effectively preordained after Xi Jinping personally lobbied Sir Keir Starmer, and Chinese media claimed the embassy was approved just days after Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited Beijing.

Besides, more than 60 MPs and peers have signed a cross-party letter urging the Prime Minister to pause the plan, warning it could give Beijing “the literal keys to the country,” the report added.

The Royal Mint Court Residents Association, which advocates for residents and workers near the proposed embassy site, has said: “This has been a David versus Goliath battle since the beginning, and we are not giving up now. Most of us fully expected this outcome, and we are now crowdfunding a legal challenge.”

The former Royal Mint buildings were purchased by China in 2018 which has eagerly sought to develop them. Former Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is believed to have discussed the issue with foreign secretary David Lammy during his visit to London in January.