Dalai Lama set for Ladakh summer itinerary next month

(TibetanReview.net, Jun23’25) – The Dalai Lama is to visit Ladakh next month and will spend at least more than a month there, resuming an annual schedule disrupted by his knee replacement surgery in the USA in Jun 2024, reported the Tibetan-language tibettimes.net Jun 23, citing a communication from the Tibetan spiritual leader’s Gaden Phodrang Office Secretary Tenzin Namdak Taklha to Chering Dorjay, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association.

The Dalai Lama will begin his visit on Jul 12 and take part in programmes in Zanskar for a few days at the end of the month. He will rest for several days after his arrival.

The visit is yet to be listed in the schedule posted on the official DalaiLama.com website as of today.

On Apr 10 last year, the Dalai Lama had agreed to visit Ladakh and take part in the great summer dharma gathering at the Ladakh Karsha Monastery in Zanskar’s Padum valley but was disrupted by his New York City visit for the knee surgery. Karsha is the biggest monastery in Zanskar which will become a separate district of the Union Territory of Ladakh by 2028, according to an announcement by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs in Aug 2024.

The Dalai Lama’s Ladakh visit will take place after a series of events in Dharamshala which include long-life offering ceremonies and events markings his 90th birthday.