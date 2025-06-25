India condemns ‘double standards’ on terrorism in veiled attack on China over Pakistan

(TibetanReview.net, Jun24’25) – India has on Jun 24 called on China, without naming it, to “shun double standards” in the fight against terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Beijing, Addressing the SCO summit, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on the SCO to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers of cross border terror to account and “shun double standards” in the fight against terrorism. He has called cross-border terrorism “a crime against humanity.”

The remarks are also seen as an indirect message to China to put pressure on its all-weather ally, Pakistan, to take action against terror outfits operating from its soil, noted timesnownews.com Jun 24.

China has subverted almost every move by India and other countries in recent years to sanction Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN Security Council.

NSA Ajit Doval is in Beijing for the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries. Doval’s statement at a conclave of top security officials of the SCO, are being seen as a demand to act against Pakistan-backed terrorism, the report added.

Doval has said India was “deeply concerned” about the continued threat from United Nations-proscribed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda, ISIS and its affiliates.

* * *

Earlier on Jun 23, Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Wang and Doval have been meeting on the China-India boundary question over the past several years and the two sides have agreed to maintain peace along the border and enhance coordination in their Jun 23 meeting.

The two leaders deliberated on various aspects of India-China relations amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the ties that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border standoff (in mid-Jun 2020), the report said.

Wang said that China and India should adhere to the important consensus that they are opportunities for each other’s development and pose no threat to each other, and that they are partners, rather than rivals, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jul 23.

He has also said the two countries should adhere to the direction of good-neighbourliness and friendship, strive for a mutually beneficial and win-win prospect, demonstrate the historical wisdom of the two ancient civilizations, properly handle sensitive issues, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.