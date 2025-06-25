Hundreds of Tibetans, supporters at US Capitol to lobby for Tibet, mark 90th Dalai Lama birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Jun24’25) – Hundreds of Tibetans and supporters have arrived at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, today to lobby for Tibet, with the two-day event set to culminate in a commemoration for His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. While the Tibet Lobby Day is a yearly event coordinated by Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), this year’s effort takes place at a time of severe effect on funding support for Tibetan programmes as a result of the Trump administration’s massive cut in USAID support for projects across the world.

The lobbying effort takes place both through face-to-face contacts and virtual interactions.

The main purpose is to lobby for support for the issue of Tibet through raising of awareness about it on a whole range of issues, especially with regard to the situation in Tibet that threaten the very survival of the Tibetan civilizational identity under the Chinese occupation rule.

Tibet Lobby Day brings Tibetan Americans and Tibet supporters collectively to the US capital to meet with their Senators, Representatives and Congressional staff. It provides a chance for Tibetans to share their views, beliefs and hopes with their members of Congress about a part of the world that is cloaked in misinformation from the Chinese government about self-governance, human rights, and environmental dangers.

Tibet Lobby Day is now in its 16th year, said the ICT in a statement Jun 23.

The participants ask their members of Congress to support a number of legislative actions to continue the long-time federal support of Tibet. These include, firstly, support for a resolution recognizing the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday and his “outstanding contributions to peace, non-violence, human rights, and mutual respect across faiths.”

This draft resolution on this, already introduced in the two chambers of the US Congress, also seeks to recognize Jul 6, 2025 as a “Day of Compassion” along with restating the belief that any attempt by China to interfere in the recognition of a 15th Dalasi Lama reincarnate would violate the religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists.

Discussions were also stated to have been held while tabling this draft resolution on funding and fair access to Tibet.

“This event is a yearly chance for the Tibetan community across America to connect, share, and spread our message and the success of this event is so dependent on their dedicated support, everyone here is taking time out of their lives to come to DC to share their stories, those of their families and bring to light the truth of what China is doing to Tibetans in Tibet,” ICT President Tencho Gyatso has said.