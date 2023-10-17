30.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
spot_img
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

Canada lists Tibet among nine no-go vacation spots

149
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Oct17’23) – Canada has included Tibet, with its main tourist attraction of Potala Palace, among its nine no-go vacation spots for travellers, according to an mtlblog.com report Oct 16.

Rising political tensions, unpredictable natural disasters, and volatile security situations are reshaping the travel landscape in these areas. Before packing your bags for these nine popular spots, there’s new intel from the Canadian government that every traveller should heed, the report said.

As regards the reason for including Tibet in the list, the report said potential arbitrary enforcement of local laws poses a risk to travellers, especially in specific regions.

Noting that that Tibet and TAR have a distinct set of challenges for travellers, the report said: “A special permit is required to visit, available only via an organized tour. Chinese authorities can unpredictably suspend these permits or deny entry to certain areas.

“Even with the necessary permits, travellers might still face unforeseen curfews and restrictions. Canada’s ability to provide consular support in Tibet is also limited.”

The report also said travellers should be aware of China’s stringent internet censorship and cyber security measures. Many global websites and platforms are inaccessible in China, and online privacy is almost non-existent. Authorities might monitor communications and inspect electronic devices without notice.

Previous articleAll towns in Tibet Autonomous Region now under 5G network control

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,105FollowersFollow
9,908FollowersFollow

Opinions

Letterstibetanreview -

Please, let Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche have peace in his retirement

(TibetanReview.net, Sep29’23) The Tibetan Parliament in Exile session that ended in Dharamshala on Sep 28 after sitting for just three...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Democracy and Unity: The Pillars of Tibetan Exile Governance

OPINION Prof. Nawang Phuntsog* cautions that the deadlock and the precarious democracy in Dharamsala have the potential to diminish international...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.