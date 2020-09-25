Canadian province declares July as ‘Tibetan Heritage Month’

(TibetanReview.net, Sep25’20) – The Legislative Assembly of Ontario, one of the 13 provinces and territories of Canada, has on Sep 25 unanimously decided to observe July as “Tibetan Heritage Month”. The bill aims to recognize the important contributions made by Tibetan-Canadians in Ontario as well as to bring awareness to Tibetan issues.

The bill for the purpose was tabled by NDP MPP Bhutila Karpoche (Parkdale—High Park), the first ethnic Tibetan to be elected to a public office in North America. She won the election in 2018.

“July is an important month for Tibetans around the world. On Jul 6, we as a community celebrate the birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, an honorary Canadian citizen. This day signifies the resilience of the Tibetan people,” Karpoche was quoted as saying on the bill’s passage.

She represents a constituency which is home to the largest Tibetan-Canadian community in North America.