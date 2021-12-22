China denies issue exists, scorns US appointment of Tibet coordinator

(TibetanReview.net, Dec22’21) – China on Dec 21 heaped scorn on the US appointment of a Special Coordinator on Tibetan issues and vowed never to recognize the position, which was first created in 1997.

Reiterating the ruling communist party’s blatantly false historical narrative that Tibet, annexed by it in the 1950’s, was an integral part of China since ancient times, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has told a press briefing that “Tibetan affairs are purely China’s domestic affairs that brook no interference by any foreign force.”

“We firmly oppose it and never recognize it. We urge the United States to abide by its commitment of recognizing Tibet as part of China and not supporting ‘Tibet independence’ with concrete actions, and stop using Tibet-related issues to meddle in China’s domestic affairs,” China’s official Xinhua news agency Dec 21 quoted Zhao as saying.

Uzra Zeya, U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

He has added that his party-state will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

“Facts have fully proven that the United States has no right whatsoever to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of human rights. It should immediately stop political manipulation, earnestly reflect upon itself, and resolve its own serious racial and human rights problems,” Zhao was further quoted as saying.

Apparently referring to China’s ongoing coercive Sinicization move in Tibet as the basis for its development, the official globaltimes.cn Dec 21 quoted Zhu Weiqun, former head of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as saying: “Xizang (Tibet) is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the central government has a complete concept of the region’s development and stability, rich experience, and a complete set of practices. No matter the Dalai clique’s separatist attempt to disrupt Xizang’s development and stability under the central administration, or the US’ attempt to interfere in Xizang affairs over the years, such as the riots in Lhasa in 2008, have all ended in failure.”