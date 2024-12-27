today-is-a-good-day
15.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, December 27, 2024
spot_img
Tibet News

China deploys troops to enforce stringent new restrictions at biggest centre for Tibetan Buddhist study

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Dec27’24) –China has deployed hundreds of additional troops at the world’s biggest centre for the study of Tibetan Buddhism located in Serthar (Chinese: Seda) County of Kardze (Ganzi) prefecture, Sichuan province, to enforce severe new restrictions in the coming new year, said the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Dec 27.

Some 400 Chinese troops from neighbouring Draggo (Luhuo) and other neighbouring counties arrived at the Larung Five Sciences Buddhist Academy on Dec 20. This was accompanied by a helicopter surveillance operation, signalling an intensification of monitoring activities at the academy, the report said.

The report cited sources as saying the stringent new regulations will limit residency at the academy to a maximum of 15 years, required all monks and nuns studying in it to be officially registered, and drastically reduce the number of monks and nuns across the province to as low as 1,000.

The academy alone had around 10,000 officially registered residents before China launched a severe and massive crackdown on it in 2001, which continued over the following years, especially during 2016-17, forcibly evicting monks and nuns and destroying buildings, including residences.

The report said Chinese students are already reportedly being asked to leave the academy.

The academy and its monastery, founded in 1980 by Khenchen Jigme Phuntsok at his mountain retreat with support from the 10th Panchen Lama, sprawls over a mountainside in Serthar county.

The CTA report called the latest development an escalation in China’s broader campaign to restrict religious freedom in Tibet, where traditional Buddhist institutions have faced increasing pressure under state policies aimed at controlling religious practice and education.

Previous articleBuddha’s birthplace a geopolitical playing field for China?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Communist China: Weaponizing Buddhism and Erasing Tibet

OPINION Professor Tenzin Dorjee* argues that China cannot succeed in erasing Tibet's identity after turning "China's Tibet" into "Xizang" and...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.