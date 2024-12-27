Buddha’s birthplace a geopolitical playing field for China?

(TibetanReview.net, Dec27’24) –Lumbini, the birthplace in Nepal of the Buddha Shakyamuni, has become a geopolitical playing field for China despite protests from local citizens who remain anxious to preserve its Buddhist and spiritual significance above all else, according to an opinion piece in the indianexpress.com Dec 26.

This year, China not only prevented the fourth Nobel Laureates conference from being held there but also tried to get its imposed 11th Panchen Lama, Gyaincain Norbu, to participate in a Chinese Buddhist conference organized in the holy place in an attempt to boost his global profile. Besides, it moved to virtually takeover the holy place by pledging $3 billion to the Asia Pacific Exchange and Cooperation Foundation for its all-round development.

The fourth Nobel Laureates conference planned to be held at Lumbini was called off at the last minute because China expressed strong reservations that it would have a pro-Dalai Lama agenda, despite the organisers denying it. China also suspected that the conference on March 11 and 12 was deliberately chosen close to the Tibetan Uprising Day, Mar 10.

Ten months after that, controversy returned to Lumbini when the city, along with Kathmandu, was chosen as the venue for the Nanhai Buddhism Round Table attended by hundreds of monks from Mainland China. Norbu’s first international exposure in the land of the Buddha would have been highly significant. However, there were protests in the area, and the Chinese authorities said the reported news was propaganda, the opinion piece noted.

Lumbini, located around 250 km west of Kathmandu, was envisioned as a global secular pilgrimage by King Mahendra and UN Secretary General U Thant, a Buddhist, in 1967. Japanese architect Kenzo Tange prepared the master plan in 1978. The major part of the plan around an eight-km radius of the Maya Devi Temple — the spot where Buddha was born — was implemented in the first six years with Prince Gyanendra Shah as the founder chairman of the Lumbini Development Authority (LDA).

In 2006, the government led by Maoist chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal tried to bring Hindu and Buddhist shrines under political control, but did not succeed due to public protests. However, under him, an Asia Pacific Exchange and Cooperation Foundation, apparently an NGO controlled by the Chinese government, pledged $3 billion for all-round development that included building an international airport, roads, cultural zones, a Buddhist University, monasteries, bypassing the LDA or the Kenzo Tange plan.

But China’s plan did not succeed after widespread protests, the opinion piece said.

However, of late China has shown renewed interest in Lumbini and there has been a flow of Chinese tourists, politicians and government authorities to the city.

While Lumbini’s master plan has provision for monasteries from several countries, Nepali authorities were stated to be more interested in mega projects coming from business and private channels, rather than government agencies.

There is anger within Nepal’s Buddhist community over what they say attempts to turn their sacred land into a communist and a commercial zone, the opinion piece said. The LDA, which once used to be a bipartisan body, is today packed with politicians affiliated to the ruling party. The decision of the current LDA, chief Lharkyal Lama, a Maoist leader, to give Rambag, a holy site near Buddha’s relic, on a long-term commercial lease to a private party fell after an all-party protest three months ago.

Incidentally, it was Lharkyal Lama who was said to have continued to try to bring the Chinese government-appointed Panchen Lama to the Chinese Buddhist conference in Nepal this year despite Kathmandu having already rejected it in absolute terms.

The sentiment of the faithful that the primary responsibility to preserve Lumbini’s sanctity lies with the Hindus and Buddhists is being undermined as Lumbini gradually turns into the playground of players who do not understand that Lumbini is respected for peace, compassion and renunciation rather than profit seeking investments and strategic intent, the opinion piece concluded.