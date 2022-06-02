China fines clothing brand for excluding Tibet, others from national map on its website

(TibetanReview.net, Jun02’22) – China’s market supervisor has fined the country’s clothing brand JNBY 800,000 yuan ($120,140) for using a national map on its official website which excluded Tibet Autonomous Region and several other territories which are either claimed or occupied and ruled by Beijing.

The national map on JNBY’s official website didn’t illustrate correct boundary line for Taiwan Island, Hainan Island and Nanhai Zhudao (South China Sea Islands), which were not clearly marked out, reported China’s official globaltimes.cn May 31, citing the Administration for Market Regulation of Xihu district in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province.

The administrative penalty record of the market supervisor shown on business information site Tianyancha was also cited as saying in its notice imposing the penalty that “the map also left out Aksai Chin (the intersection of Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region) and Zangnan (southern Tibet area).”

Taiwan is a self-governed democratic country claimed by communist party ruled China although it was not a part of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Aksai Chin is part of India’s Union Territory of Ladakh but was occupied by China in the 1950s with the building of a road to connect its occupied territories of East Turkestan (Xinjiang) and Tibet. Xizang refers to the western part of occupied Tibet and Zangnan the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

JNBY was only the latest Chinese or international company to be fined for using an “incorrect” map of expansionist China.