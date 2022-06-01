China dispatched 30 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence zone against ‘dangerous’ US moves

(TibetanReview.net, Jun01’22) – China dispatched 30 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on May 30, ahead of the landing later that night of a delegation led by US senator Tammy Duckworth on the democratic self-ruled island. China makes such intimidations to discourage Taiwan from making any move towards a formal declaration of independence.

“Relevant US congresswoman’s visit to Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques. China deplores and rejects this and has lodged solemn representations with the US side,” China’s official globaltimes.cn May 31 quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying at a routine press briefing.

The report cited the dispatch of 30 warplanes “to the vicinity of the Taiwan island” on the same day Duckworth landed on the island for a surprise visit, and, also at the same time as the US Navy was holding dual carrier drills not far from the region, as “a serious warning against collusion between Taiwan secessionists and external forces like the US.”

Duckworth was stated to have held talks with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and foreign minister Joseph Wu.

The latest dispatch of warplanes marked the biggest Chinese incursion since January.

The latest incident also came days after US President Joe Biden warned China against invading Taiwan, saying his country would respond militarily against any such move, and on the same day as a US official visited the island to discuss security with leaders, noted the bbc.co.uk May 31.

The Chinese warplanes were stated to include 22 fighters, as well as electronic warfare, early warning and antisubmarine aircraft.

An ADIZ is an area outside of a country’s territory and national airspace but where foreign aircraft are still identified, monitored, and controlled in the interest of national security. It is self-declared and technically remains international airspace.

Taiwan has been reporting for more than a year that Chinese aircraft have been flying into its ADIZ, calling it “grey zone” warfare aimed at testing their military response and wearing them out.

The report cited analysts as having said previously that the incursions were a warning against Taiwan’s government from moving towards a formal declaration of independence.