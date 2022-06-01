34.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
spot_img
China Watch

China dispatched 30 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence zone against ‘dangerous’ US moves

20
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jun01’22) – China dispatched 30 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on May 30, ahead of the landing later that night of a delegation led by US senator Tammy Duckworth on the democratic self-ruled island. China makes such intimidations to discourage Taiwan from making any move towards a formal declaration of independence.

“Relevant US congresswoman’s visit to Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques. China deplores and rejects this and has lodged solemn representations with the US side,” China’s official globaltimes.cn May 31 quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying at a routine press briefing.

The report cited the dispatch of 30 warplanes “to the vicinity of the Taiwan island” on the same day Duckworth landed on the island for a surprise visit, and, also at the same time as the US Navy was holding dual carrier drills not far from the region, as “a serious warning against collusion between Taiwan secessionists and external forces like the US.”

Duckworth was stated to have held talks with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and foreign minister Joseph Wu.

The latest dispatch of warplanes marked the biggest Chinese incursion since January.

The latest incident also came days after US President Joe Biden warned China against invading Taiwan, saying his country would respond militarily against any such move, and on the same day as a US official visited the island to discuss security with leaders, noted the bbc.co.uk May 31.

The Chinese warplanes were stated to include 22 fighters, as well as electronic warfare, early warning and antisubmarine aircraft.

An ADIZ is an area outside of a country’s territory and national airspace but where foreign aircraft are still identified, monitored, and controlled in the interest of national security. It is self-declared and technically remains international airspace.

Taiwan has been reporting for more than a year that Chinese aircraft have been flying into its ADIZ, calling it “grey zone” warfare aimed at testing their military response and wearing them out.

The report cited analysts as having said previously that the incursions were a warning against Taiwan’s government from moving towards a formal declaration of independence.

Previous articleIndia and China talking again on Ladakh border standoff

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
972FollowersFollow
8,646FollowersFollow

Opinions

Opinionstibetanreview -

The Bodhisattva Path – A Cosmic Mandate for the Tibetan People, a broader view from an outsider

By: Liem Giok In Contending that the tragic issue of Tibet, for all its appeals to the sympathetic world,...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet in the Year of the Tiger

Pointing out that the democratic West led by the United States, and branded by China as a ‘paper Tiger’,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.