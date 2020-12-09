6.4 C
New York
Friday, December 11, 2020

Buy now

Home China Watch
China Watch

China has weaponised its census exercise, is unlikely to reveal Tibet’s true population

By tibetanreview
0
59

(TibetanReview.net, Dec07’20) – China will complete its seventh census, begun on Nov 1, on Dec 10, with its new features prompting a multitude of concerns. In particular, Residents must indicate whether they have family members in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan or if they have any family members outside of the country while those who are over sixty must indicate their state of health, noted mindmatters.ai Dec 6, citing Reuters Nov 2.

Additionally, because of the way the new census data is collected, Tibetans worry about having to disclose that they had family in other regions or countries. Based on their experience of the 2010 census, they fear that the 2020 census will continue to disguise the actual size of the Tibetan population and the number of Han Chinese migrants to Tibet, said the mindmatters.ai report.

Some seven million census takers go door-to-door, interviewing residents and entering information that goes directly to the government via mobile apps. Bitter Winter, which focuses on religious freedom issues in China, was reported to have talked to several census takers who had said they were instructed to pay particular attention to people’s religious status even though the question was not asked on the official census questionnaire. They had to “pay particular attention to religious materials and symbols in people’s homes.”

The report noted that the Chinese government had used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to crack down on all religious groups by closing churches, mosques, and temples, and surveilling residences to ensure that people were not gathering for a house church meeting. It saw the census as one more way to identify and target religious groups, particularly Christians.

A census taker from Shandong’s Heze city was reported to have revealed that he was ordered to report to the police anyone who wouldn’t allow him inside their home and only agree to answer questions outside their residences. The explanation was that such people were to be suspected of holding religious beliefs or may even be hosting unauthorized gatherings.

Previous articleChinese gov’t investments fuel record GDP growth in TAR
Next articleChina has built in disputed territory claimed by India 3 new villages for whose residents ‘herding is patrolling and living is guarding the frontier’
tibetanreviewhttps://www.tibetanreview.net/

Related Articles

Gov't & Leaders on Tibet

China angered by US government’s Tibet official’s call on other countries to pass ‘reciprocal access to Tibet’ laws

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – Recent remarks by the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Mr Robert Destro, has hit raw nerves in Beijing, prompting the...
Read more
China Watch

Nepal and China jointly declare new height of Mt Everest as a matter of national importance

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – After more than a decade of dispute and controversy, and seven rounds of discussions over the past three months, China and...
Read more
Outside Tibet

New Covid-19 cases in India fell and rose 21% each over past two days

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – New Covid-19 cases in India have risen 21% over the past 24 hours as of this morning after falling by the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
2,476FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Gov't & Leaders on Tibet

China angered by US government’s Tibet official’s call on other countries to pass ‘reciprocal access to Tibet’ laws

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – Recent remarks by the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Mr Robert Destro, has hit raw nerves in Beijing, prompting the...
Read more
China Watch

Nepal and China jointly declare new height of Mt Everest as a matter of national importance

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – After more than a decade of dispute and controversy, and seven rounds of discussions over the past three months, China and...
Read more
Outside Tibet

New Covid-19 cases in India fell and rose 21% each over past two days

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – New Covid-19 cases in India have risen 21% over the past 24 hours as of this morning after falling by the...
Read more
Opinions

Tibetan Elections: Why are we not voting 

tibetanreview - 0
While lack of interest, lack of knowledge, disillusionment, voter apathy, and low level of political engagement may indeed be reasons for the low level...
Read more
Outside Tibet

India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 5 months, Tibetan cases total 1,353, with 161 active

tibetanreview - 0
(TibetanReview.net, Dec08’20) – Daily Covid-19 infections in India, though still the second highest in the world after the USA, fell to its lowest in...
Read more
Load more

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry. Fashion fades, only style remains the same. Fashion never stops. There are always projects, opportunities. Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv