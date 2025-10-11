today-is-a-good-day
27.7 C
New Delhi
Saturday, October 11, 2025
spot_img
China Watch

China now receiving much more in debt repayments than it lends to poor nations

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Oct11’25) – Developing nations are now repaying much more to China than they receive in new loans, showing a growing strain on economies already battling debt distress and underinvestment in climate action, reported africa.businessinsider.com Oct 11, citing a new report by Boston University’s Global Development Policy Centre.

The report, Reviving Chinese Development Finance in the Global South, has determined that net debt transfers from China to developing countries turned negative in 2022 and 2023, as nations collectively repaid $3.9 billion more each year than they borrowed.

China, the world’s largest bilateral lender, has long been a major financier of infrastructure in the Global South, channelling over $472 billion through its two policy banks, the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, between 2008 and 2024, the report said, citing Reuters.

The study has noted that these funds supported more than 900 projects worth $316 billion in transport, energy, water systems, and digital infrastructure, significantly contributing to public assets, economic growth, and poverty reduction.

The report’s authors – Rebecca Ray, Kevin Gallagher, Zheng Zhai, Marina Zucker-Marques, and Yan Liang – have warned that without a rebound in Chinese overseas lending, growth and climate investment in developing nations could stall.

The report is stated to have outlined five measures to reinvigorate development finance in ways that benefit both China and its partner countries: refinancing distressed loans, issuing RMB-denominated bonds, expanding green lending, encouraging cooperative foreign investment, and deepening South–South trade.

The report sees some of these measures being begun to be implemented, including China’s announcement in June of plans to offer zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic ties.

The proposal is seen as a strategic move to boost imports from Africa while offering a lifeline to Chinese state-owned firms struggling with declining demand at home.

Previous articleUN rights experts have asked China, Vietnam to account for Tibetan abbot’s tragic transborder death
Next articleChinese youth branded for life for failing to adapt to PLA posting in Tibet

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

October 7, 1950: The Day Tibet Lost Its Freedom

OPINION China’s Oct 7, 1950, start of the invasion of Tibet changed the geopolitics of Asia and Beijing has now...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

ELECTIONS ’26: Mr Tseten Phuntsok, an Exemplary Chitue Candidate

OPINION Mr Tseten Phuntsok has a profound understanding of the three pillars of Tibetan democracy, unwavering commitment to the CTA,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.