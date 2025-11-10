China opens more convenient Tibet-pilgrimage route from Mustang, Nepal

(TibetanReview.net, Nov10’25) – Pilgrims from Nepal as well as other countries can now travel to western Tibet’s sacred Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake directly through the Korala border point in Mustang, following the start of operation of a new immigration office at Nechung, reported risingnepaldaily.com Nov 10.

The Korala Pass is shorter and easier, but Nepali travellers had not been allowed to cross into Tibet from there because the immigration office at Nechung, Chhoser in Lomanthang Rural Municipality-1, though officially launched on Nov 13, 2023, was not in operation.

Now, for the first time, a team of 13 representatives, led by Lomanthang Rural Municipality Chairperson Tashi Nhurbu Gurung and Vice Chairperson Chhyumi Bisht Gurung, along with Vice Chairperson Chhiring Lhamo Gurung from Lo-Ghekar Damodarkunda Rural Municipality, entered Tibet with one-month visit visas, the report said.

Pravesh Baduwal, chief of the Immigration Office, has said this marks the start of easier access for Nepali, Indian and third-country nationals through the Korala border. “Now, with visas and necessary documents, people can enter Tibet from Korala. We have started services despite limited infrastructure and staff,” he has said.

Travellers can now easily reach Upper Mustang via Pokhara or Kathmandu – by air or road – and continue through Korala to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar.

With modern roads and vehicles on the Tibetan side, the journey is smooth and comfortable. Travellers can stay overnight in Lomanthang and reach the Nepal-Tibet border at Korala within half an hour the next morning, the report said.

Raju Lalchan, President of the Mustang Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said the ability to cross into Tibet with a visa is a big achievement for the entire Gandaki Province. “Until now, only residents of the five rural municipalities of Mustang were allowed to go up to the Chinese customs point for trade, but others were not. This new arrangement is a breakthrough,” he has said.

Compared to the Indian route, where pilgrims spend more than Rs. 200,000 per person, the Mustang-Korala route offers a much cheaper way to reach Kailash and Mansarovar, the report said.

Korala Pass is the only customs point in Gandaki Province connecting Nepal with Chinese ruled Tibet and is considered a vital trade and tourism lifeline, the report noted.

From the Tibetan side, Chinese and foreign nationals entering Nepal through this border will be granted a 150-day free ‘on-arrival visa’. However, foreign visitors still need to complete other formalities, including paying a USD 500 fee for entering the restricted area and an additional cap charge, Baduwal has said.