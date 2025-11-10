Indian Army set for harsh winter deployment, geo-tagging of key features along Ladakh border

(TibetanReview.net, Nov10’25) – Even as Sino-India relations appear to continue towards normalization with the resumption of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage, direct flight services, issuance of tourist visas, and so forth, the military situation along their Tibet-border, whose flareup in 2020 reset everything, continues to be in a faceoff mode as winter approaches.

The Indian Army is preparing to deal with harsh winters in Ladakh as it plans re-deployment of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with adequate reserves in depth areas. This would involve a temporary reduction of soldiers in the higher reaches isolated by snow. It is also focusing on the completion of the geo-tagging of key features along the LAC and strengthening of the surveillance infrastructure, reported firstpost.com Nov 9.

Despite disengaging from the friction points along the LAC after China and India reached an understanding in Oct 2024, troops have yet to de-escalate from the Ladakh region. Hence, the Army continues to be heavily deployed in eastern Ladakh, making this the sixth consecutive winter deployment in the region since 2020, the report said.

It continued that Chinese troops also continued to be deployed in similar strength across the LAC.

The LAC has been calm as the two sides continue to try to normalize ties, and no incidents have happened in the region this year. The peace in the region came after a series of confidence-building measures and strict control by the commanders at all levels to avoid clashes between troops, the report said.

According to The Indian Express Nov 9, the Indian Army would implement its winter posture and redeploy troops in forward posts to platoon and company locations in the vicinity in the next few months. It cited sources close to the matter as saying the leave percentage of troops stationed in the region would also see changes to ensure that more troops will be present during the summer.

Meanwhile, India will focus on strengthening its surveillance infrastructure along the LAC to ensure most areas are covered. A comprehensive surveillance network will be used to extensively monitor the LAC and the surrounding areas round the clock. The steps are being undertaken to establish a long-term objective of reducing additional patrolling effort, The report said.

The domination of the border using the latest surveillance devices will continue through the winter, and would be backed by large-scale use of drones and winter air surveillance sorties by helicopters. There will also be limited coordinated patrols when required in the region, the Indian source has said.

India and China held the 23rd round of military talks at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point last week, a year after the two sides agreed to disengage from the legacy friction points along the LAC. At that time, it was decided to continue the use of “existing mechanisms to resolve any ground issues along the border to maintain stability,” the report said.