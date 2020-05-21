China reopening all temples in Lhasa as peak tourism season underway

(TibetanReview.net, May20’20) – As the peak tourism season (May-Oct) in Tibet gets underway, China is gradually reopening all temples in towns and city proper except the Jokhang Temple of Tibet’s capital Lhasa starting May 20.

After the reopening, all local temples will not hold clustered religious activities attended by Buddhist believers for the time being, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency May 19, citing the city’s government-instituted Buddhist association.

For entry of the temples, local residents in Tibet will need their ID cards while Buddhist believers or tourists from other regions will need both their ID cards and health QR codes, the report said. They are also asked to wear face masks and have their body temperatures taken.

With regard to the Jokhang Temple, which suffered a major unexplained and unaccounted damage by fire on Feb 17, 2018, the report said it was currently going through security, firefighting and power facilities renovation and relics protection projects, and will therefore not open to the public for the time being.

By Blogsdna