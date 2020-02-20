China reports continuing improvements in Covid-19 infection figures

(TibetanReview.net, Feb20’20) – China reported the largest ever daily drop in the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in almost a month on Feb 19 at 394, although the number of deaths was 114, taking their overall totals to 74,576 and 2,118 respectively. The infection’s epicentre Hubei province accounted for 349 of the confirmed cases and 108 of the deaths on Feb 19.

Also, another 1,277 new suspected cases were reported nationwide on Feb 19 making for a total of 4,922.

No new confirmed cases were reported on Feb 29 in nine provincial-level regions of the PRC, including Liaoning, Fujian, Shanxi, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Guizhou, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia and Qinghai, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Feb 20.

Also, the daily number of newly cured and discharged novel coronavirus patients had surpassed that of new confirmed infections for a second consecutive day, said another Xinhua report Feb 20.

Besides, the daily new confirmed cases of the infection outside Hubei province had dropped for 16 consecutive days, said yet another Xinhua report Feb 20.