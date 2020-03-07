China reports two-digit new Covid-19 cases, deaths as the epidemic’s spread spurts in other countries

(TibetanReview.net, Mar07’20) – The number of Covid-19 cases across the world has now crossed 100,000 with more people in more countries being infected by the epidemic juggernaut while the number of cases in China, where it broke out in Dec 2019, reported for the first time a fall in new infections as well as deaths to below 100 by the end of Mar 6. Meanwhile, a commentary by China’s official Xinhua news agency Mar 6 said Beijing, which suppressed news about the outbreak in the initial stage, thereby facilitating its national and international epidemic spread, owed no apology to anyone, contending that the origin of the virus was still unclear.

In India, the number of confirmed cases increased to 34 on Mar 7, including the initial three cases in Kerala who had been successfully cured and 16 from an Italian tourist group that has been quarantined. Of the new cases, two were stated to be in Ladakh and one in Kerala.

Across the world, the number of confirmed cases has touched 102,969 and the number of deaths 3,511 as of Mar 7 at 9.36 PM Hong Kong time, according to data compiled by the scmp.com, with 56,875 having recovered. China accounted for 80,651 of the confirmed cases and 3,070 of the deaths.

South Korea continued to account for the largest number of confirmed infections outside mainland China at 7,041, with 42 deaths.

Italy had the highest number of deaths outside mainland China at 197, with 4,636 confirmed cases.

Iran was also among the three worst affected countries outside mainland China with 5,823 confirmed infections and 145 deaths.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was reported to have 696 confirmed cases and 7 deaths so far.

Other countries and territories with confirmed cases and deaths as of Mar 7 at 9.36 PM Hong Kong time included France (423, 11), Japan, (407, 6), Spain (374, 5), the United States (213, 14), the Netherlands (188, 1), Switzerland (181, 1), the United Kingdom (163, 2), Hong Kong (108, 2), Australia (63, 2), Thailand (47, 1-unchanged), Taiwan (45, 1), Iraq (26, 2-unchanged), San Marino (23, 1), and the Philippines (5, 1-unchanged).

Countries and regions with 10 or more confirmed infections, but no death, as of Mar 7 at 9.36 PM Hong Kong time included Germany (639), Singapore (138), Belgium (109), Sweden (101), Malaysia (93), Norway (86), Kuwait (58), Bahrain (56), Austria (55), Canada (51), the UAE (45), Greece (32), India (30-since risen to 34), Iceland (26-unchanged), Grand Princess cruise ship off San Francisco (21), Denmark (18), Vietnam (18), Algeria (17-unchanged), Lebanon (16), Oman (16), Egypt (15), Israel (15-unchanged), Ecuador (13-unchanged), Ireland (13-unchanged), Czech Republic (12), Finland (12), Macao (10-unchanged), and Croatia (10).

* * *

In Mainland China, the National Health Commission (NHC) has reported 99 new confirmed cases and 28 deaths as of Mar 6 night, taking the total confirmed cases to 80,651 (including 22,177 still being treated, 55,404 discharged after recovery, and 3,070 dead). The 28 latest deaths all took place in Hubei Province.

Another 99 new suspected cases were reported as of Mar 6 night, taking the total to 502.

China also reported 60 imported cases by the end of Mar 6.

