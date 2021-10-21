China says Tibet is open at a 70th occupation anniversary event, but only to those who support its occupation rule

(TibetanReview.net, Oct21’21) – China has on Oct 20 made a special propaganda presentation on Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to mark its 70th occupation anniversary to a gathering in Beijing of foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations based in the country. It was a foreign ministry event and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called TAR “a vivid portrayal of the progress of China’s democracy and human rights, and an important window for China’s opening-up and cooperation with the world,” as its official Xinhua news agency put it Oct 21.

He has made it clear, however, that China would welcome to TAR only people who support its policy and position on the region, not those who criticize its occupation rule and rights violations.

“People without biased views on China’s Tibet Autonomous Region are always welcome to visit, but those who attack, slander and smear it will not be accepted,” the official news.cgtn.com Oct 20 cited Wang as saying.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaking at the Presenting Tibet to the World in Beijing. (Photo courtesy: Xinhua)

Those not accepted included successive UN High Commissioners for Human Rights and other UN rights officials.

He has said his ministry will support TAR “in promoting economic and social development, expanding opening-up and cooperation, building an international ecological civilization highland, safeguarding security, stability and national unity, and opposing any attempt to undermine security and stability in the region.”

The event, themed as “China on a New Journey: A New Chapter of Development for a Happy New Tibet,” also featured Wang Junzheng, the most internationally sanctioned Xinjiang official who was appointed the new Party chief of the region just days ago. He “introduced a new, modern Xizang (Chinese for Tibet) that is united, prosperous and culturally advanced and harmonious, as well as beautiful,” said the official globaltimes.cn Oct 20.

“Today’s Xizang is confident and open… As a major gateway to South Asia, we will continue opening up and improving the business environment, welcoming people from around the world to visit and invest in the region, and expecting the outside world to understand the region,” the report quote the new TAR party chief as telling the event.

The event also featured Zhu Weiqun, former head of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and who had been “working on Xizang affairs for more than two decades.”

He has accused Western forces of playing an active role in the unrest of Xizang in the past. “For instance, the Dalai clique and some Western countries have advocated ‘independence of Tibet’ and hyped issues like the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, which have become a card for the West to play in an attempt to contain China.

“But the smears have failed. Xizang has been better, more open and confident. Its development is a fact,” Zhu has maintained.